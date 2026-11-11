Not every fantasy basketball breakout comes from a lottery pick or a household name. From Davion Mitchell and Ajay Mitchell to Kyshawn George and Rui Hachimura, several players are seizing bigger roles, new opportunities and expanded workloads to post career-best numbers. Before you dismiss a hot start as a small-sample fluke, you need to know which surges are built to last and which are tied to temporary injury openings. We break down 15 fantasy basketball players taking their game to a new level, including Dyson Daniels, Ayo Dosunmu, Anthony Black and Naz Reid, and explain what's driving each one's rise. Here is who deserves a spot on your fantasy radar as the 2026-27 season unfolds.

Rui Hachimura, Clippers

Hachimura did well in a starting role with the Lakers over the past three seasons, but he is benefiting from a step up in the offensive hierarchy with his new squad, averaging the second-most shots per game (13.3) on the team. Through seven games, he is averaging a career-high 14.4 points, along with 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a career-best 1.1 steals.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Hawks

Alexander-Walker took a major leap last season, earning himself the Most Improved Player award. He has kept the momentum going early this season, pushing for new career highs in points, three-pointers made and steals per game. With a firm hold on the starting role, he is likely to reach new heights in one or more areas of his game.

Dyson Daniels, Hawks

Daniels has been arguably the most important player for his squad this season, making a massive impact with his defensive skill set, including a whopping 3.0 steals per game, which ties his career high set in 2024-25. He also averages 9.8 points on 48.1 percent shooting, a career-high 7.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 30.3 minutes per outing.

Aaron Wiggins, Hawks

Wiggins has been a great addition for the Hawks, as he is showing improvement across the board, averaging 14.9 points per game this season, up from 9.4 last season, while playing just an additional 4 minutes per game. He is also knocking down a career-best 3.0 threes per game on 41.9 percent shooting from deep.

Davion Mitchell, Heat

Mitchell has been showing good improvement over the last couple of seasons but is vaulting into some new conversations, averaging 16.5 points on 49.6 percent shooting, 2.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists (fourth-most in the league) and 1.3 steals through 11 games. At the current rate, the 28-year-old is playing like one of the better-producing point guards out there, and he is likely to continue thriving alongside Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Naz Reid, Hornets

Reid opened the season with a 20-point, 11-rebound, seven-assist showing and averaged 19.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists through his first four games. He slowed down a bit over the next few outings but picked it up again by reaching the 25-point mark twice in the last three games. He also has four double-doubles this season. The big man is likely to keep stuffing the stat sheet in an expanded role with his new squad.

Anthony Black, Magic

Black got the opportunity to show what he can do in extended minutes while covering for injuries last season, and the situation has arisen early again this year. The fourth-year guard is averaging career highs across the board through seven games, with 17.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.0 steals. With great size for the position and the ability to score at three levels, he should continue to stand out as a high-level producer even if he returns to a bench role.

Daniss Jenkins, Pistons

Jenkins is off to a great start and making a case for himself as a key piece to the Pistons' identity. He is averaging 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 26.0 minutes per game, all of which stand as career-high marks. He is also coming off two great games, with a 31-point outing, which helped earn him the start in the most recent game, where he turned in 22 points, six rebounds, eight assists and a season-high four steals.

Paul Reed, Pistons

Reed showed some great flashes last season, notably when he had the chance to step into a bigger role to cover injuries. He's had that opportunity again early this season, as Jalen Duren has been out for the last couple of weeks, and Reed has shined once again, averaging 11.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 27.1 minutes per game over that span. He could see a bit of a reduced role when Duren returns but is likely to continue making an impact even off the bench.

Jamal Shead, Raptors

Shead opened the season with at least five assists in seven of his first eight games, while averaging 21.5 minutes per outing. He then put everyone on notice by dropping back-to-back points-and-assists double-doubles in the last two outings, when he has had the chance to start due to injuries in the lineup. The third-year guard surely has some untapped potential that should result in a continued rise in production, even out of a backup role.

Ja'Kobe Walter, Raptors

Walter demonstrated the ability to contribute as a solid rotation player over his first two seasons and continues to make progress in his third season, especially thanks to the opportunity to step up in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. Walter is slowly carving out a reputation as a three-and-D archetype, averaging 1.2 steals and 2.1 made three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per game this year.

Ajay Mitchell, Thunder

Mitchell showed some flashes last season, which likely gave the Thunder leadership confidence to part ways with guys like Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Luguentz Dort in the offseason. Mitchell has carried over the strong play and is making the most of the boost in responsibility by averaging 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting an impressive 52.3 percent from the field. He is in line to keep up a heavy workload due to the absences of Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams for most of the season.

Ayo Dosunmu, Timberwolves

Dosunmu has deserved a larger role over the past couple of seasons and is getting the chance as a result of Anthony Edwards' absence. Dosunmu is averaging 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.4 minutes per game, proving himself as a legitimate stat-sheet stuffer.

Brandin Podziemski, Warriors

Podziemski has been working to fill a big void for the Warriors over the last couple of seasons and has done a fair job. However, he has looked more confident lately, shooting an impressive 48.2 percent from the field, including 40.3 percent from deep, and limiting himself to 1.3 turnovers per game. He also continues to chip in on defense, averaging 1.2 steals per game.

Kyshawn George, Wizards

George showed some brilliant flashes through his first couple of seasons and seems to be bringing it all together in his third season, averaging 17.9 points on 48.7 percent shooting, 4.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 blocks in 33.2 minutes per game. At 6-foot-8 and with a good motor, the 22-year-old is emerging as a bona fide menace for opponents.