The Philadelphia 76ers evened up their second-round series at 2-2 with the Miami Heat with a convincing win Sunday while the Dallas Mavericks did the same against the Phoenix Suns to knot things up at two wins apiece. Both series could go either way later this week, and we'll go over some of the weekend's most notable performers here before providing some key NBA DFS advice for Monday's two-game slate.

Sunday standouts

Jimmy Butler MIA • SF • 22 PPG 21.4 APG 5.5 SPG 1.65 3P/G .474 View Profile

Butler did his best to prevent the Heat from losing a second straight game to the 76ers, but his 40-point outburst Sunday wasn't enough. Miami's leader was an efficient 13 for 20 from the field and was locked in defensively with a pair of steals and blocks. Butler's averaging 27.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on 52.1 percent shooting in the second round.

James Harden PHI • PG • 1 PPG 22 APG 10.3 SPG 1.26 3P/G 2.277 View Profile

Harden's subpar playoff performances were a major topic of discussion ahead of the 76ers' Sunday matchup against the Heat. Critics questioned whether the Beard had lost a step for good, and he responded with a masterful performance in Philly. Harden amassed 31 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists on 8-of-18 shooting. His offensive aggression resurfaced and he converted nine of his 10 free throw attempts. Joel Embiid hasn't quite been himself since returning from a two-game hiatus, so Harden could need to carry a heavy load to help the 76ers take the series lead with a Game 5 win.

Devin Booker PHO • SG • 1 PPG 26.8 APG 4.8 SPG 1.13 3P/G 2.691 View Profile

Chris Paul had one of his worst playoff outings ever over the weekend, but Booker flourished on the road against the Mavericks. The Suns guard piled up 35 points to go along with four assists and seven rebounds. Book has had to pick up the slack for his backcourt partner over the last two games and is averaging 26.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 52 percent from deep in the series.

Who to play

Al Horford BOS • PF • 42 PPG 10.2 RPG 7.7 BPG 1.33 View Profile

Horford's flown under the radar despite excellent all-around play in the second round. The Celtics big man is averaging a double-double against the Bucks while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep. Monday's center selection is underwhelming, and Horford's consistency could make him one of the best value options at any position.

Bobby Portis MIL • C • 9 PPG 14.6 RPG 9.1 BPG .71 View Profile

Portis' Fantasy production took a big step back on Saturday when he was moved to the bench for Grayson Allen. The Bucks big man finished with nine points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes. He's averaging 7.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game through three contests off the bench this postseason. Portis probably isn't worth paying up for if he's kept out of the starting lineup again on Monday.

