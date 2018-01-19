Fantasy Basketball Injury Report: J.J. Redick to miss at least two weeks; Spurs stay cautious with Kawhi Leonard
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates key NBA injuries.
Jeff Stotts runs InStreetClothes.com, focusing on sports injuries. He will provide short- and long-term updates on various injuries around the league. As we reach the halfway mark of the season, he takes an in-depth look at key injuries around the league.
The Sixers will be without the services of the veteran shooter for the next few weeks after Redick suffered a left leg injury during Monday's win over Toronto. Philadelphia provided a detailed description of Redick's ailment, revealing a "bone edema and a small cortical crack in the fibular head of his left leg."
The leg below the knee joint is comprised of two long bones, the tibia (shinbone) and the fibula. Together they connect the knee and ankle joints while also serving as an anchor site for multiple muscles. The fibula is the smaller of the two bones and runs on the lateral or outside portion of the leg. Redick's injury involves the fibular head, an area of the bone located near the knee. Based on the description, we know the injury is limited to the dense outer layer of bone known as cortical bone. Based on its structure and design, cortical bone plays a vital role in our bones' durability and their ability to bear weight. Because the crack is limited to the cortex, it is not classified as a true fracture. Instead this injury is likely more of a bone contusion. However, bone contusions are treated just like a fracture and ample time is necessary to allow new bone tissue to be placed into the injury site.
Fortunately, the fibula is not considered a major weight-bearing bone and Redick should be back more quickly than he would had the area of concern been to a more prominent bone like the tibia. Still, the fibula head does serve as an area of attachment for multiple ligaments and muscles and returning too soon could be detrimental to the stability of Redick's knee.
The Sixers will re-evaluate the injury in 10-14 days, though there is no guarantee he returns at that time. It wouldn't be surprising to see this injury linger for longer than the estimated two-week timeframe. In the meantime, Fantasy owners may want to consider adding T.J. McConnell. The third-year point guard has performed well since Redick went down, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
The Spurs' forward is back on the shelf with a recurring quadriceps tendinopathy. The All-Star missed the first 26 games of the season due to the injury, and lingering soreness in the area forced San Antonio to once again shut him down indefinitely. The team has always been progressive with its approach to injuries and this wouldn't be the first time they opted to hold out a superstar-caliber player to insure his long-term health.
In the 2000 Playoffs, the Spurs opted to shut down second-year forward Tim Duncan after he suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee. The decision was difficult but allowed Duncan to continue what would be a hall of fame career.
Sustained success of the team is a major factor in San Antonio's decision. Despite Leonard's prolonged absence, the Spurs currently sit as the No. 3 seed in the West and remain a dark horse title contender. The All-Star-caliber play of LaMarcus Aldridge has bought Leonard additional recovery time as the team remains a franchise focused on postseason success. On the plus side, the additional time off will enable Leonard to also rest a Grade 2 strain in his left shoulder. Kyle Anderson seems like the most logical, available candidate to see a bump in usage.
Fast Breaks
- Lonzo Ball, Lakers: The polarizing rookie continues to miss time with a sprained left knee. The injury has sidelined Ball for two games so far and he has already been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Pacers. The injury appears mild, though the Lakers will continue to treat him conservatively. His next shot at returning will be Sunday against the Knicks. An update at that time should help provide clarity of his status for the week ahead.
- Kris Dunn, Bulls: The Bulls have been one of the bigger surprises of the past 20 games, led by the improvement of their second-year point guard. However, Dunn will be sidelined indefinitely after taking a nasty fall that resulted in two dislocated teeth and a concussion. The concussion is the primary injury of concern and will require Dunn to complete the league's mandated concussion policy. This season, the average time missed for a concussed player in the NBA is seven days, meaning Dunn is likely out at least two games. Jerian Grant will start at point guard for the time being.
- James Harden, Rockets: The MVP candidate returned to action Thursday in a win over the Timberwolves. He appeared rusty in his return, scoring 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting, including one of five from behind the arc. The final stat line left some Fantasy owners wanting more, though the seven assists and two steals were in line with his regular season averages. Look for Harden to serve more as a facilitator until he is once again comfortable on the court. However, keep in mind hamstring injuries are easily aggravated and he will play with an elevated level of risk for the next few weeks.
- DeAndre Jordan, Clippers: The normally resilient center remains sidelined by a left ankle sprain. The injury has already cost Jordan three games, the most amount of time he's missed due to an injury since the 2009-10 season. The team remains focused on the big man regaining his mobility before returning him to action. Coach Doc Rivers has expressed some concern about Jordan's current progression through the rehab process, suggesting he will continue to miss time.
- D'Angelo Russell, Nets: The point guard is expected to make his first appearance since mid-November on Friday. Russell has spent the last 32 games in street clothes after undergoing surgery on his left knee. The procedure, known as a debridement, was needed to remove loose bodies within the joint. With the problematic tissue removed, Russell should be able to return to form. However, look for his minutes played to be under a hard cap by the Brooklyn medical team for his first few games. Fantasy owners should also plan on Russell receiving routine rest for the immediate future to further protect his long-term availability.
