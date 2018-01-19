Fantasy Basketball Injury Report: J.J. Redick to miss at least two weeks; Spurs stay cautious with Kawhi Leonard

Jeff Stotts runs InStreetClothes.com, focusing on sports injuries. He will provide short- and long-term updates on various injuries around the league. As we reach the halfway mark of the season, he takes an in-depth look at key injuries around the league.

The Sixers will be without the services of the veteran shooter for the next few weeks after Redick suffered a left leg injury during Monday's win over Toronto. Philadelphia provided a detailed description of Redick's ailment, revealing a "bone edema and a small cortical crack in the fibular head of his left leg."

The leg below the knee joint is comprised of two long bones, the tibia (shinbone) and the fibula. Together they connect the knee and ankle joints while also serving as an anchor site for multiple muscles. The fibula is the smaller of the two bones and runs on the lateral or outside portion of the leg. Redick's injury involves the fibular head, an area of the bone located near the knee. Based on the description, we know the injury is limited to the dense outer layer of bone known as cortical bone. Based on its structure and design, cortical bone plays a vital role in our bones' durability and their ability to bear weight. Because the crack is limited to the cortex, it is not classified as a true fracture. Instead this injury is likely more of a bone contusion. However, bone contusions are treated just like a fracture and ample time is necessary to allow new bone tissue to be placed into the injury site.

Fortunately, the fibula is not considered a major weight-bearing bone and Redick should be back more quickly than he would had the area of concern been to a more prominent bone like the tibia. Still, the fibula head does serve as an area of attachment for multiple ligaments and muscles and returning too soon could be detrimental to the stability of Redick's knee.

The Sixers will re-evaluate the injury in 10-14 days, though there is no guarantee he returns at that time. It wouldn't be surprising to see this injury linger for longer than the estimated two-week timeframe. In the meantime, Fantasy owners may want to consider adding T.J. McConnell. The third-year point guard has performed well since Redick went down, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

The Spurs' forward is back on the shelf with a recurring quadriceps tendinopathy. The All-Star missed the first 26 games of the season due to the injury, and lingering soreness in the area forced San Antonio to once again shut him down indefinitely. The team has always been progressive with its approach to injuries and this wouldn't be the first time they opted to hold out a superstar-caliber player to insure his long-term health.

In the 2000 Playoffs, the Spurs opted to shut down second-year forward Tim Duncan after he suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee. The decision was difficult but allowed Duncan to continue what would be a hall of fame career.

Sustained success of the team is a major factor in San Antonio's decision. Despite Leonard's prolonged absence, the Spurs currently sit as the No. 3 seed in the West and remain a dark horse title contender. The All-Star-caliber play of LaMarcus Aldridge has bought Leonard additional recovery time as the team remains a franchise focused on postseason success. On the plus side, the additional time off will enable Leonard to also rest a Grade 2 strain in his left shoulder. Kyle Anderson seems like the most logical, available candidate to see a bump in usage.

