Fantasy Basketball Injury Report: Kevin Love expected back, but DeMarcus Cousins' injury impacts next season

Jeff Stotts runs InStreetClothes.com, focusing on sports injuries. He will provide short- and long-term updates on various injuries around the league. As we reach the halfway mark of the season, he takes an in-depth look at key injuries around the league.

The Pelicans center has been lost for the season after undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. The injury not only hurts fantasy owners this season but is likely to impact DeMarcus Cousins' value in keeper or dynasty formats, as well.

The Achilles tendon is the conjoined tendon of the calf muscle complex formed by the gastrocnemius and soleus muscles. The calf is responsible for pointing the toes in a motion known as plantar flexion and plays a vital role in running and jumping, especially during acceleration. It also helps stabilize the ankle.

Surgery to repair a torn Achilles entails a lengthy recovery process. Since the start of the 2005-06 NBA season, 20 players have sustained the injury. The average time missed for qualified NBA players was just under 10 months, with the number improving in recent seasons. Players such as Kobe Bryant, Rudy Gay, and Wesley Matthews were all back in uniform in under nine months. While these examples suggest it is possible for Cousins to return in time for the start of the 2018-19 season, they were all perimeter players in the latter stages of their careers.

Frontcourt players to sustain a torn Achilles include Elton Brand, Anderson Varejao, Darrell Arthur, and DeSagana Diop. Of those examples, Brand is the best possible comparison for Boogie. The former-All-Star tore his Achilles during the offseason following his eighth NBA season. Brand then missed a majority of the following season, playing in only the final eight games of the year. Cousins is currently in the midst of his eighth NBA season.

Both players were 27 years old at the time of their injury, though Brand had played more games and more minutes by that point. Cousins is several inches taller than Brand, but both players weigh between 270 and 275 pounds.

Following his injury, Brand went on to play eight more seasons, including 81 games in the 2010-11 season, when he averaged 15.0 points and 8.3 rebounds. Though his numbers never returned to his pre-injury level, other injuries played a limiting role, including a complex shoulder injury in his first full season after his Achilles injury. Brand never reported complications with his surgically repaired Achilles.

As a result, it is reasonable to think Cousins will return to action at close to full strength, though a dip in productivity should be expected next season. He enters the summer as a free agent and should take the medical staff of his final destination into consideration. Look for Boogie's health to be a major storyline entering the 2018-19 season.

A tumultuous season in Cleveland has now been compounded by a significant injury. The Cavs' power forward suffered a broken hand in a recent loss to the Pistons. X-rays later confirmed a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal in Love's left hand.

Five metacarpal bones form the palm of the hand and bridge the short bones of the wrist and the long bones of the fingers. The distal ends of the metacarpals form the knuckles of the hand. This positioning makes the metacarpals susceptible to fractures, especially following a direct blow or an axial load. As a result, metacarpal fractures are often referred to as Boxer's fractures.

Numerous players, including Rajon Rondo, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and Kawhi Leonard, have missed time with metacarpal fractures. In fact, this is Love's third incident involving a broken metacarpal. He previously missed time during the 2009-10 season with a broken fourth metacarpal in his left hand and again in the 2012-13 season with fractures to his right third and fourth metacarpals. Surgery was warranted in both cases.

The recovery time for an injury of this magnitude normally depends on multiple factors, including the specific metacarpal fractured. Fractures to the outside metacarpals often require more recovery time than fractures of the other metacarpals due to their location. The 4th and 5th metacarpals sit beneath the ring and pinkie fingers respectively and are more mobile to allow motion at the wrist and pinkie. This extra wiggle room influences recovery.

Furthermore, the nature of the break can dictate time missed. If the bone shifts when it breaks, surgery is often needed to realign the fragments. Fortunately, Love's recent injury was non-displaced, and he will avoid going under the knife.

Since the 2005-06 season, the average missed time for NBA players who sustained in-season, fifth-metacarpal fractures is roughly 17 games. Of those cases, only Anthony Davis avoided surgery and he was able to return after missing just seven games. However, Cleveland suspects Love's injury will keep him out longer and is anticipating an eight-week absence. Love owners should stash the All-Star forward for now and hope he can return sometime before the fantasy playoffs, though this timetable pushes him right to the edge of that.

