Availability is often the most underrated skill in fantasy basketball. While per-game production grabs headlines, games played ultimately decide matchups — especially as the season pushes past the All-Star break. In this breakdown, we spotlight 10 top-100 points-per-game producers who have missed no more than two contests all season, giving managers both reliability and impact. From iron men like Mikal Bridges to steady stars such as Julius Randle and Scottie Barnes, these players combine durability with strong category production — a powerful formula for fantasy success down the stretch.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves - 56 games played (zero missed)

Randle leads the way in scoring among the most available players this season, averaging 22.3 points per game on 49.2 percent shooting. He also continues to deliver solid production across the board with seven rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in 33.6 minutes per game. Additionally, he retains the ability to score from long range, averaging 1.6 3-pointers, while shooting 32.5 percent from beyond the arc. All these factors combine to make him an extremely valuable piece for any fantasy lineup, while also standing as a major factor in his team's success over the last couple of seasons.

DeMar DeRozan - 56 games played (zero missed)

Although the Kings' season is going just about as poorly as possible, DeRozan has been professional about showing up each game and delivering his patented offensive punch. On the other hand, the team struggles have certainly taken a toll on his ability to produce like he has in the past. He is averaging 18.7 points per game, which is his lowest mark since the 2012-13 season, while he is also playing 32.4 minutes per game, which is his lowest since his rookie campaign. With his squad well out of the playoff race, it is likely that his playing time and production continue to dwindle as the end of the season draws nearer.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves - 56 games played (zero missed)

Reid shines as one of the league's most valuable bench players. He continues to show an impressive ability to remain available, as he has played every game this season and missed only a total of three games since the start of the 2023-24 season. He is averaging 14.2 points per game, which ties his career high set last season, and he remains a legitimate 3-point threat, averaging 2.4 made 3s, while shooting 38.5 percent from deep on the season. The luxury of having a big man who can shoot and stay true to his defensive role in the paint, as he averages 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game, is a major benefit for his squad.

Jeremiah Fears, Pelicans - 56 games played (zero missed)

Fears opened his NBA career with a couple of impressive performances, totaling 30 points on 66.7 percent shooting through his first two games. The strong start led to him earning the starting point-guard job for the next 44 games, before being pushed back to a bench role over the most recent 10 games. He is averaging 13.2 points on 42.9 percent shooting, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 steals in 25.6 minutes per game on the season, while standing out as one of the few players averaging over 20 minutes per appearance to not miss a game this season. At 19 years old, he still has plenty of time to grow and build on his repertoire, while already being established as a rising star for fantasy managers to watch.

Toumani Camara, Trail Blazers - 56 games played (zero missed)

Despite some inconsistency in his production, Camara is showing well for his third NBA season, averaging a career-high 13.1 points in 33.4 minutes per game, up from 32.7 minutes per game last season. His most notable improvement has been his 3-point shooting, as he is knocking down 2.6 3s per game, with a 37.1 percent success rate from beyond the arc. This, along with his reputation as a strong defender and a solid track record of availability, makes him an intriguing up-and-coming player at the wing.

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves - 56 games played (zero missed)

DiVincenzo continues to provide solid value in a starting role with the Timberwolves, and like his two aforementioned teammates on this list, he has yet to miss a game this season. What makes his consistent availability this season even more impressive is the fact that he is averaging a career-high 31.2 minutes per game, leading to career highs of 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He also remains a strong threat from 3-point range, averaging 3.1 makes on 38.3 percent shooting from deep, but his total field-goal percentage is slumping at 41.2 percent, on track for his second straight season shooting below 44 percent from the field.

Matas Buzelis, Bulls - 55 games played (zero missed)

Despite a turbulent and injury-riddled season for the Bulls, Buzelis has been a great constant and is showing an impressive leap in his sophomore season. He is averaging career highs across the board with 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.5 blocks in 28.3 minutes per game, emerging as one of the league's most well-rounded two-way contributors. He has the green light to continue to explore his game as a high-ranking option among the Bulls' now revamped roster, and he is likely to continue to prosper down the stretch of the campaign.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks - 55 games played (zero missed)

Bridges has been the prime example of an "iron man", having not missed a game in any of the last four seasons, even playing an 83rd game in 2022-23 due to his being part of a trade. He is also on pace to keep up the streak this year, in his eighth NBA season. His production remains steady and substantial for the role he plays as nearly a fifth option on the offensive end. Bridges averages 15.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game, while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from deep. Combined with his availability, that makes him one of the most ideal players to roster in category leagues.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Hawks - 54 games played (two missed)

Alexander-Walker is the only player on this list to have missed more than one game, but his season to date is worthy of recognition here based on the total number of games he has played, along with his massive jump in production. His average of 20.1 points per game is a major leap from his 9.4 points per game from last season and his career high of 11 points per game from his sophomore season. He is also averaging career highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks per game. Of course, the increased production is largely the result of increased playing time, which originally came into effect as a result of Trae Young's injury troubles. Nonetheless, the ability to handle the increased role with relatively impressive consistency is catapulting Alexander-Walker into a new echelon among NBA guards.

Scottie Barnes, Raptors - 54 games played (one missed)

Scottie Barnes is quickly becoming noted as one of the league's better defenders, as he is averaging over one steal and one block for a third consecutive season. This is also his third straight season averaging over 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, putting him on track to be a clear choice as one of the NBA's most well-rounded stars. Additionally, having missed just one game this season has him on pace to push for a career high in games played, which is a great sign for his squad, after he was limited to 65 games last season and just 60 games in 2023-24.