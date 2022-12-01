We're basically halfway through Week 7 of the 2022-23 season, and Thursday's main NBA slate will feature a single matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons. Fantasy managers don't have to deal with a ton of action, so maybe it's time to take a step back to evaluate what moves can be made ahead of Week 8. Injuries are running rampant in the league just past the 20-game mark, so making a few trades might be ideal as the Fantasy values of several players rise and fall drastically.

So who should managers try to buy or sell ahead of Week 8? Here are five options to consider:

Three to buy

Jamal Murray: Murray is back in business. The Denver Nuggets point guard eclipsed 21 points in a third consecutive game on Wednesday and has begun to handle a full workload after missing all of the 2021-22 season while recovering from an ACL tear. He's logged at least 30 minutes in eight of his last 10 games while averaging 19.6 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds. Murray's boost in consistency appears likely to make him take a step forward as Denver's clear-cut second option, as Michael Porter Jr.'s injury woes are already setting in. Murray's nearly a top-20 point guard despite being limited for nearly half of his games so far and should climb the ranks over time.

Anfernee Simons: Simons has looked well worth the $100 million contract he signed over the offseason. The Portland Trail Blazers combo guard is averaging 21.0 points per game with Damian Lillard healthy this season, but his backcourt partner has no timetable for return from injury at the moment. Simons has averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in the 39 games he's played without Lillard since last season. Lillard is targeting a Sunday return in Week 7, but Fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to keep doing all of Portland's heavy lifting. Lillard's missed more than half of the Blazers' games already this season, and Simons has been reliable whether Lillard's in the lineup or not.

Kelly Oubre: Gordon Hayward's out for the foreseeable future with a fractured shoulder, and Oubre has stepped it up for the banged-up Charlotte Hornets in the meantime. The bouncy swingman averaged 21.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while logging nearly 33 minutes per game in November. Oubre leads Charlotte in total points, steals, and 3-pointers made. Injuries to LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier have paved the way for Oubre to be a significant Fantasy player for a while. He might not finish inside the top 10, but he's ahead of LeBron James, Andrew Wiggins, RJ Barrett, and other notable names right now.

Two to sell

Saddiq Bey: Bey was a top 10 small forward last season after appearing in every game for the Detroit Pistons, but injuries and new personnel have forced him to take a major step back in 2022-23. Bey's been relegated to the bench while Bogdan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, and Marvin Bagley start in the frontcourt. The Villanova product averaged nearly 30 minutes of playing time over his previous 10 outings but has averaged just 13.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest during that span. He's not very appealing as a reserve option for the NBA's fifth-worst scoring offense.