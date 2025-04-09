As the season gets closer to the end, more and more teams are forced to accept their fates as non-contenders and, as a result, turn their focus to providing opportunities for players outside of their regular starters to step up and prove their potential. Additionally, as injuries accumulate over the season, some competitive teams are forced to lean on their depth to help them maintain their playoff run. In this article, we will take a look at a handful of players who are making the most of extended playing time over the last few weeks and proving that they belong in the mix next season. These are players to keep an eye on over the next week, and whose status is worth monitoring through the offseason, as they could be great snags later in drafts for the next fantasy season.

The Philadelphia 76ers have dedicated the second half of their season to the development of their younger core to a significant degree and have seen impressive play from a number of their rising players.

Jared Butler has started in 13 of the Sixers' last 16 games and is averaging 12.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.4 steals over that span, including a high of 21 points on one occasion and one outing with 10 assists. His ability to distribute and chip in defensively, combined with a reasonable 1.7 turnovers in 28.6 minutes of action across that span, are good indicators that the fourth-year guard can be a solid backcourt option and prosper given the opportunity.

Guerschon Yabusele has been a relatively consistent presence in the lineup all season and has shown major improvement compared to his first two seasons in the league, averaging 11 points on 50.1 percent shooting, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 27.1 minutes per game. He reached the 20-point mark nine times and secured double-digit rebounds five times among his 70 appearances, showing he can certainly be looked to as an impactful frontcourt option if given the chance going forward.

Adem Bona saw limited playing time all season but has really stepped up in recent weeks. He is averaging 14.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, one assist, 1.3 steals, and three blocks over six consecutive starts, including a high of 28 points and three games with at least 10 rebounds. The rookie has already attracted the attention of fantasy managers looking for a boost late in the season, and depending on how things shake down in the offseason, he could be looking at a more notable role in the 2025-26 campaign.

Although the Bucks are situated as a playoff competitor, they have had the misfortune of losing their starting point guard, Damian Lillard, to injury and must rely on their depth to carry them forward. Luckily for them, they have two guys who have been able to answer the call.

Kevin Porter has been a key figure for the squad all season, but his impact is even more appreciated given the current circumstances. He is averaging 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and one steal on the season and has stepped up to provide 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals since Lillard has been out of the lineup. Porter is a player who has been around the league for a while, but he is doing well to revamp his profile this season and could find himself in a more significant role before too long.

Third-year player Ryan Rollins has also done a great job stepping up in Lillard's absence, drawing the start in nine of the last 11 games and averaging 11.1 points on 51.2 percent shooting, 3.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals over that span. Thanks to the extra opportunity to prove himself, Rollins could be working his way into a more consistent role in the future.

Luke Kornet is in his eighth season and enjoying a career-high 18.4 minutes per game. He has been a solid backup for the Celtics for a few years now, picking up more minutes this season due to the sporadic availability of Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. Although he has not been a stand-out performer, Kornet is putting up solid numbers in his time on the floor, including scoring in double digits on 13 occasions, with a season-high of 19 points, and racking up at least 10 rebounds on seven occasions. Depending on how things shape up heading into next season, Kornet could be an attractive option at center for a well-balanced lineup and a candidate for a roster spot in deeper fantasy leagues.

Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 19.5 minutes per game on the season while fighting for playing time amidst a deep Jazz frontcourt. However, he has been able to enjoy more responsibility lately and is averaging 12.6 points on 47.6 percent shooting, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23.4 minutes per game across 20 outings since the beginning of March. The second-year forward has shown that he can be a big-time player, reaching the 20-point mark six times this season, including a high of 34 points.

Drew Timme is making the most of his time with the Nets since being called up from the G-League, averaging 12.3 points, six rebounds and 1.7 assists over six outings. The 24-year-old rookie could be a player who earns a consistent role as a rotation player next season, especially if he can continue to show the ability to play with discipline.

Justin Champagnie is averaging career highs in minutes, points, rebounds, steals, and blocks per game in his fourth NBA season and second season with the Wizards. He has also stepped up over the last few weeks, averaging 10.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.3 steals while starting in 13 of his 15 appearances over that stretch. His well-rounded play could earn him a more prominent role with the young squad next season, as they look to begin their path back into contention.

Moses Moody is averaging career highs in minutes, points, assists, steals, and blocks per game this season and benefited from an uptick in playing time around the point when Jonathan Kuminga was sidelined in early January. Although Kuminga is back in the rotation, Moody seems to have a firm grip on a starting role, averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals while starting in 26 of the last 27 games. He has proven himself to be a well-rounded contributor who fits in well with the Warriors' offensive dynamic, and as a result, he could be on a path to continue to flourish in a key role for the squad heading into his fifth NBA campaign next season.