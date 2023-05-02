There was plenty of drama in Monday's two-game NBA slate and there's more in store on Tuesday. The Miami Heat will look to go up 2-0 against the New York Knicks before the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors tip-off for Game 1 of their second round matchup. Looking for some skin in the game? The NBA's daily pick 'em contest is worth a look. We've provided advice on three plays for Tuesday worth considering, alongside a strong DFS option. You can view the rest of the options here and use the information for DFS purposes as well.

More rebounds between Kevin Love and Josh Hart: Hart

Kevin Love is no longer the prolific double-double threat he once was. The big man is now in a reserve role with the Miami Heat and is averaging just over 7.5 rebounds per game this postseason. Hart is hovering around the same figure during the playoffs but has elevated his game since being promoted to a starting role. Hart's logged at least 40 minutes in three straight games while averaging 9.0 rebounds per contest. The odds are in his favor given the Heat's preference for small ball that depends on versatile swingmen.

More points between LeBron James and Stephen Curry: Curry

James averaged a respectable 22.2 points against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round on 17.8 shots per contest, but he hasn't come close to reaching Curry's ceiling this postseason. The Warriors' superstar point guard raised his postseason scoring average to 33.7 points after dropping 50 on the Sacramento Kings in a Game 7 to close out Round 1. He hoisted up 24.6 shots per contest in that pairing and was the Dubs' offensive anchor. Curry is much less likely to defer on offense after attempting at least 20 shots in seven straight outings. Home court advantage should benefit him tremendously in Game 1.

Better field goal percentage between Lakers and Warriors: LAL

The Grizzles weren't at full strength when they faced the Lakers in the first round but did deploy this year's Defensive Player of the Year in Jaren Jackson Jr. Los Angeles managed to shoot a respectable 46.3 percent from the field against a borderline top-10 defense. The Warriors, on the other hand, were stifled at times by a Sacramento Kings squad that finished the year with the league's sixth-worst scoring defense. The Dubs shot 45.3 percent from the field in the seven-game series. I'll lean toward the Lakers because of their superior offensive talent in the frontcourt. Both teams are equally capable, but the Warriors will likely need to depend on shots further from the basket.

Monday DFS play: Julius Randle

Julius Randle NY • PF • #30 PPG 25.1 RPG 10 BPG .27 View Profile

Randle had a dreadful series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round before reinjuring his ankle and missing Game 1 of the Knicks' second-round series. However, there's optimism that he'll suit up for the second installment of the matchup. He averaged 21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game against Miami during the regular season and there's less pressure for him to excel because of his discounted price on DraftKings and FanDuel. All Fantasy managers should strongly consider rostering him if he's ruled active ahead of tip-off.