It seems like there are 40-point scorers on a nightly basis in today's NBA, and four players crossed reached at least that mark on Wednesday. Zion Williamson rattled home 43 points after a three-game absence, but a few others players have more momentum than the New Orleans Pelicans star. We'll go over the leagues latest list of studs and duds before giving out a strong DFS play for Thursday here.

Who's hot

Antetokounmpo tried his best to match Luka Doncic's stat line from Tuesday but fell short. The Milwaukee Bucks star still amassed 45 points, 22 rebounds, and seven assists, though. He's scored more than 40 points in three of his last five games while shooting 54.2 percent from the field. It's not surprising that no forward is averaging more fantasy points per game than him this season.

DeMar DeRozan CHI • SF • #11 PPG 26.5 APG 5 SPG .88 3P/G .412 View Profile

DeRozan wrapped up Week 10 with a 25-point double-double and has raised his scoring total in each of the games he's played in since then. He scored 42 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against the Bucks on Wednesday. The Chicago Bulls wing's consistency has been the driving force keeping his team afloat as it looks to contend for a play-in spot at the end of the regular season.

It's nearly impossible not to talk about Jokic on a weekly basis, given how he's played in December. While the two-time MVP's Denver Nuggets imploded against the Sacramento Kings down the stretch on Wednesday, Jokic scored at least 40 points for the third time in his last six games. He's shot 58.5 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from deep during that stretch. The Nuggets are still fighting for the top spot in the Western Conference, and we'll have to wait and see whether Jokic can maintain this production moving forward with Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray healthy.

Who's not

Murray flashed a ton of offensive potential during the summer league ahead of his rookie season but has had an up-and-down first campaign as a pro. The Sacramento Kings forward flew up dynasty rankings because of his summer sharpshooting displays. His efficiency is still solid, but his production has tailed off as of late. Murray's averaged 6.3 points and 2.7 rebounds on 33.3 percent shooting over his last three games. I'm sure he'll find his stride again at some point, but Trey Lyles has looked like the stronger option off the bench.

Thursday DFS play

Siakam is on a roll. The Toronto Raptors has put up spectacular numbers despite all three of the league's top-scoring defenses over his previous four games. He amassed 38.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per contest during that stretch. While Jaren Jackson Jr. is a prolific shot blocker, he struggles with discipline when contesting around the rim. Siakam is making more than 8.0 free throws per game this season and will likely be aggressive to force the Memphis Grizzlies' top defender off the floor. The injury designations of Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa, and Christian Koloko could make Siakam an even more enticing play.

