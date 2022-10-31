The 2022-23 season is heading into its third week, and roles continue to be defined for players around the league. Several players have taken advantage of increased opportunities that have resulted from the absences of stars, while some players who were expected to have a larger impact have been inconsistent early in the year.

While stars from the teams with two games should still start in most fantasy leagues, it's best to consider players with four games instead of some of the less reliable contributors.

Teams with four games: BKN, CHA, CHI, LAC, MEM, MIL, TOR, UTA, WAS

Teams with three games: ATL, BOS, CLE, DET, GSW, HOU, LAL, MIA, MIN, NOR, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, SAN,

Teams with two games: DAL, DEN, IND

All roster and start percentages via CBS Fantasy Basketball

Guards

Consider starting: Kevin Huerter, SAC [LOGO] (70% rostered, 34% start)

Opponents: @CHA, @MIA, @ORL

Huerter showed some signs of inconsistency recently by shooting just 27.3 percent from the floor over a pair of games against the Warriors and Grizzlies early last week. However, he bounced back Saturday against the Heat, draining seven three-pointers for a season-high 27 points to go with three rebounds and seven assists. Although the 24-year-old plays three road games against some relatively tough defensive opponents this week, he's worth considering in lineups in case he can maintain his momentum.

Consider sitting: Bennedict Mathurin, IND [LOGO] (97% rostered, 53% start)

Opponents: @BKN, MIA

Although Mathurin has come off the bench in his first seven professional appearances, he's played a prominent role for the Pacers, including a 32-point performance against the Nets on Saturday. While he lines up for a rematch against Brooklyn on Monday, Indiana plays just two games this week, including a tough matchup against the Heat. Fantasy managers who have viable alternatives on the bench should consider starting them over Mathurin this week given the Pacers' unfavorable schedule.

Consider starting: Tyus Jones, MEM [LOGO] (23% rostered, 12% start)

Opponents: @UTA, @POR, CHA, WAS

Jones drew his first start of the season Saturday against the Jazz and put up a double-double with 23 points and 10 assists to go with a rebound and two steals. He started in place of Ja Morant, who is also questionable for Monday's matchup in Utah due to his illness. If Morant is forced to miss any additional games, Jones should continue to start and see an increased role for the Grizzlies. However, even if Morant is cleared to return, Jones has a four-game week and has shown some fantasy potential through his scoring and assists, even when coming off the bench.

Consider sitting: Marcus Smart, BOS [LOGO] (92% rostered, 56% start)

Opponents: @CLE, CHI, @NYK

Smart has been inconsistent from the floor early in the season, as he's shot just 32.7 percent from the floor, and he faces three teams this week that rank among the top eight teams in the league in lowest field-goal percentage allowed against point guards. The 28-year-old has propped up his fantasy value due to his production in assists and steals, but he's still a somewhat risky play this week given his struggles with efficiency over the first few weeks of the season.

Forwards

Consider starting: Kelly Olynyk, UTA [LOGO] (62% rostered, 36% start)

Opponents: MEM, @DAL, @LAL, @LAC

Olynyk has started each of Utah's first seven games this season, but he's had somewhat inconsistent playing time since he's gotten into foul trouble in most games. He shot just 28.6 percent from the floor over a pair of matchups against the Rockets and Nuggets last week, but he bounced back Saturday against Memphis with 23 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks in 34 minutes while shooting 80 percent from the floor. Olynyk begins this week with a rematch against the Grizzlies and has increased appeal given his four-game week.

Consider sitting: Draymond Green, GSW [LOGO] (93% rostered, 62% start)

Opponents: @MIA, @ORL, @NOP

Green has been a fairly well-rounded source of scoring, rebounds and assists early in the year, but he's coming off a performance against Detroit on Sunday in which he was limited to seven points while attempting just five field goals. The 32-year-old lines up for a three-game week to begin the a few teams that have been relatively effective against power forwards early in the year. Despite Green's well-rounded stat lines, he doesn't necessarily possess the upside to make him a must-start player, especially for fantasy managers who have talented forwards with four games this week.

Consider starting: P.J. Washington, CHA [LOGO] (86% rostered, 53% start)

Opponents: SAC, @CHI, @MEM, BRO

Washington had his worst performance of the season Friday against the Magic with just five points and a rebound in 22 minutes, but he bounced back in a major way Saturday against the Warriors by posting 31 points and seven rebounds in 40 minutes. The 24-year-old has a four-game week against some favorable opponents this week and is a viable consideration to start, especially coming off his strong showing against Golden State.

Consider sitting: Saddiq Bey, DET [LOGO] (94% rostered, 61% start)

Opponents: @MIL, @MIL, CLE

Bey is coming off one of his best performances of the season, as he logged 28 points, six rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's win over Golden State. However, he's displayed inconsistency early in the year and has been held to single-digit scoring totals in three of his first seven appearances of the season. The Pistons play just three games this week, and two of those matchups come on the road against the Bucks, who have been one of the top defenses in the league against small forwards. Although Bey's performance against the Warriors was encouraging, his outlook in Week 3 is less favorable given his opponents during a three-game week.

Centers

Consider starting: Brook Lopez, MIL [LOGO] (67% rostered, 38% start)

Opponents: DET, DET, @MIN, OKC

Lopez doesn't have the rebounding numbers that fantasy managers might hope for out of a traditional center, but he's been a well-rounded contributor for Milwaukee early in the year and lines up for a four-game week this week that includes three matchups at home. The 34-year-old posted his first double-double of the season Friday against the Knicks and remained productive in the second half of the back-to-back set with a season-high 21 points against Atlanta on Saturday. He drained five shots from beyond the arc during Saturday's victory and will attempt to remain effective against some favorable opponents this week.

Consider sitting: Clint Capela, ATL [LOGO] (95% rostered, 62% start)

Opponents: @TOR, @NYK, NOR

Capela has hauled in double-digit rebounds in each of his last four appearances, but he's been inconsistent on the scoreboard early in the season. He's been held under 10 points in four of Atlanta's first six games while shooting just 53.8 percent from the floor. The Hawks play just three games this week, and those matchups come against a trio of teams that have been relatively effective at limiting scoring at the center position to begin the year. Despite his production on the boards, Capela doesn't have the most favorable outlook for Week 3.