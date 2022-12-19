Many players this week are getting a bump in productivity due to recent injuries to players like Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis and Clint Capela. And some players are still getting a boost from previously injured players like Tyrese Maxey and Karl-Anthony Towns. Before we get into specifics, here's how the schedule breaks down on the extremes:

Teams with four games: DAL, LAL, MIL, NYK, PHI, PHO

Teams with two games: BRO, IND, LAC MIA

Let's dive in:

Guards

Consider Starting

Donte DiVincenzo, Warriors (43% rostered, 26% started last week)

Games this week: 3

If you were lucky enough to pick up DiVincenzo off waivers, he should be started. He was excellent in Stephen Curry's first missed game of what's expected to be a month-long absence, posting 17 points, 10 boards, six assists and a steal in 35 minutes. He's a well-rounded two-way player that fits within Golden State's offense, so you can expect him to provide value even if he's not scoring well. He's registered at least seven rebounds and one steal in the past six games.

De'Anthony Melton, 76ers (73% rostered, 36% started last week)

Games this week: 4

Understandably, many fantasy managers sent Melton to the bench with James Harden returning to the lineup Dec. 5. However, Melton is still producing at a fantasy-starter level with Harden back. Over his past four appearances, he's averaged 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.0 steals in 37.3 minutes. Philadelphia's bench is too shaky not to lean on Melton, who is one of the best defenders in the NBA. For the steals upside alone, he's worth starting.

Consider Sitting

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers (93% rostered, 55% started last week)

Games this week: 2

It's tempting to start Mathurin after a nice three-game stretch. However, his across-the-board production is limited, which has made him just the 179th-ranked player per game in eight-category leagues. You can sit him on a two-game week and start someone else who provides a more diverse statline with three or four games.

Forwards

Consider Starting

Gordon Hayward, Hornets (86% rostered, 34% started last week)

Games this week: 3

Hayward has looked good in his two games back from a shoulder injury, totaling 24 points, 13 boards, nine assists, two steals and one block. He encouragingly played 35 minutes during Sunday night's close loss to the Nuggets. The forward is essentially a must-start on three-game weeks. For as much flak as Hayward has caught from fantasy managers due to his injury history, he plays well in his role when available.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves (53% rostered, 41% started last week)

Games this week: 3

Anderson had a poor showing Sunday night during the absurd 150-126 regulation victory over the Bulls, but that shouldn't discourage fantasy managers from giving the veteran the nod during the upcoming week. His roster rate should be much higher. Before Sunday's dud, he averaged 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals in his prior six starts. How many other players on your roster are getting you 15 rebounds, 15 assists and maybe five steals in a given week?

Consider Sitting

Ben Simmons, Nets (98% rostered, 65% started last week)

Games this week: 2

Simmons should be started on three-game weeks -- he's ranked 87th in per-game production -- but you may have better options when he sees just two games. The argument is there to start him if you're desperately far behind in assists and steals, but for the average fantasy manager, his total stats probably won't be impactful enough to be worth it. See who you have on your bench that plays three or four games.

Centers

Consider Starting

Thomas Bryant, Lakers (36% rostered, 19% started last week)

Games this week: 4

With Anthony Davis out at least a month due to a foot injury, Bryant has stepped in as the Lakers' starting center. When Davis suffered the injury Friday against Denver, Bryant saw 24 minutes and posted 21 points, six boards, two steals and one assist. During Sunday's close win over Washington, he started and posted 16 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes. He needs to be rostered in almost every league, and he should unquestionably be started on this upcoming four-game week.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks (35% rostered, 12% started last week)

Games this week: 3

Clint Capela is expected to be out for at least a week, thrusting Okongwu into the starting five. He had an underwhelming performance in Friday's 125-106 win over the Hornets -- seven points, seven rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes -- but fantasy managers shouldn't panic. Don't expect him to score much, but in his four starts this season, he's averaged 8.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals. On a three-game week, he has enough upside to be started.

Consider Sitting

Nicolas Claxton, Nets (90% rostered, 56% started last week)

Games this week: 2

Fantasy managers needing blocks and rebounds should keep Claxton in the lineup. He has at least two blocks and seven rebounds in eight straight games. But since the Nets have just two games, don't just automatically insert him as a starter. You may have a bench center on a three or four-game week who has the upside for more total stats.