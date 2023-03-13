Less than a month remains in the NBA regular season, and teams have been tweaking their rotations down the stretch to either contend for a playoff spot or improve their draft positioning. Half of the teams in the league have four games on their schedule this week, making those with two or three games even less appealing.

While stars from the teams with two games should still start in most Fantasy leagues, it's best to consider players with four games instead of some less reliable contributors.

Teams with four games: BOS, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, ORL, PHX, SAC, SAS, TOR

Teams with three games: ATL, BKN, CHI, CLE, DAL, IND, LAC, NOP, OKC, PHI, POR, WAS

Teams with two games: CHA, NYK, UTA

Guards

Consider starting: Mike Conley, MIN (83% rostered, 47% start)

Opponents: @ATL, BOS, @CHI, @TOR

Although Conley has been somewhat inconsistent over the past several weeks, he's posted double-digit scoring totals in three of his past four outings. He's also been a well-rounded contributor during that stretch, averaging 4.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds. He's also recorded multiple steals in three of the last five matchups. The Timberwolves have continued to give their new point guard plenty of playing time, and he's a decent start consideration ahead of Minnesota's four-game week.

Consider sitting: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (100% rostered, 88% start)

Opponents: BKN, @TOR, PHX

Gilgeous-Alexander has been dominant when he's been on the court recently, as he's topped 30 points in his past four appearances. However, availability has been a concern. The 24-year-old has missed seven of the Thunder's last 10 games, including two of the last three. The Thunder play just three games this week, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Gilgeous-Alexander sit for at least one of the matchups since Oklahoma City seems to be focusing on draft position down the stretch. If Fantasy managers have a viable alternative, particularly one with four games this week, it could be worth starting that player over Gilgeous-Alexander.

Consider starting: Terrence Ross, PHX (10% rostered, 5% start)

Opponents: @GSW, MIL, ORL, @OKC

The Suns have been without Kevin Durant over the last two games due to an ankle injury, and he projects to miss several weeks. Ross has maintained a bench role during Durant's most recent absence but has seen increased usage, averaging 21.0 points and 2.0 steals in 23.0 minutes per game. Phoenix plays four games this week, so Ross should continue to have plenty of opportunities to contribute, even if he comes off the bench. He's a solid start consideration, particularly for those in deeper Fantasy leagues.

Consider sitting: Russell Westbrook, LAC (98% rostered, 53% start)

Opponents: GSW, ORL, @POR

Westbrook has started in his first eight appearances after being acquired by the Clippers, but he's had decreased playing time recently. He's been held to single-digit scoring totals in four of his last five outings and has played just 23 minutes in each of the past two games. The 34-year-old still shows glimpses of promise, evidenced by his three double-doubles since joining the Clippers. However, with the team playing just three games this week, other Fantasy options have more upside.

Forwards

Consider starting: Tim Hardaway, DAL (64% rostered, 37% start)

Opponents: MEM, @SAS, @LAL

Hardaway had to settle for a bench role after returning from his two-game absence in mid-February, but he's maintained a sizable role for the Mavericks. He's topped 15 points in seven of his eight appearances since the All-Star break and has returned to the starting lineup in the last two matchups since Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have been dealing with injuries. Hardaway has contributed on both sides of the floor recently, averaging 21.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 36.3 minutes per game over his last three appearances while recording multiple steals or blocks in each of those games. Doncic will miss at least one more matchup, but even if Hardaway retreats to the bench this week, he has solid Fantasy potential.

Consider sitting: P.J. Washington, CHA (93% rostered, 51% start)

Opponents: CLE, PHI

Washington has been relatively effective over his five appearances since returning to the court, averaging 15.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 31.6 minutes per game. While his production wouldn't warrant sit consideration during most weeks, it's discouraging that the Hornets have just two games on their schedule, especially when so many teams play four games this week. As a result, there are more appealing options to start this week despite Washington's recent output.

Consider starting: Donte DiVincenzo, GSW (55% rostered, 33% start)

Opponents: PHX, @LAC, @ATL, @MEM

DiVincenzo has started the last 11 games with Andrew Wiggins sidelined due to personal reasons, and Wiggins doesn't yet have a timetable to return. DiVincenzo posted his second double-double of the season Saturday against the Bucks and should have plenty of chances to shine during the Warriors' upcoming four-game week. The 26-year-old has shown some signs of inconsistency as a starter, but he has decent upside given Golden State's packed schedule.

Consider sitting: Evan Mobley, CLE (100% rostered, 85% start)

Opponents: @CHA, PHI, WAS

Mobley began March with three consecutive double-doubles but has had limited production over his last three outings. The 21-year-old has averaged 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past three matchups. He faces a pair of relatively formidable frontcourts in the 76ers and Wizards during the Cavaliers' upcoming three-game week. Since so many teams have four games on the schedule this week, it's worth considering viable alternatives due to Mobley's recent decrease in production.

Centers

Consider starting: James Wiseman, DET (67% rostered, 37% start)

Opponents: IND, @WAS, DEN, MIA

Wiseman came off the bench during his first two appearances with the Pistons but has joined the starting lineup for the last eight games. He's scored in double figures six times during his stretch as a starter and has also posted a pair of double-doubles. The 21-year-old has averaged 13.5 points and 8.6 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game while shooting 62.7 percent from the floor since joining the starting lineup. Wiseman is a solid Fantasy option to start with the Pistons playing four games this week.

Consider sitting: Jarrett Allen, CLE (99% rostered, 64% start)

Opponents: @CHA, PHI, WAS

Allen has been a consistent threat for double-doubles this season but was held to single-digit scoring totals in three of his five appearances before missing Sunday's win over the Hornets due to an eye contusion. While the 24-year-old's injury isn't considered particularly serious, it's unclear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's rematch against Charlotte. The Cavaliers have just three games on their schedule this week, so it's worth considering other Fantasy options, particularly due to Allen's recent cold spell.