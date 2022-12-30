Week 11 of the 2022-23 NBA season is approaching the weekend. Luka Doncic finished atop Thursday's leaderboard for the second time this week with a second consecutive triple-double, and a couple of other players nearly notched their own. We'll go over who's hot this week, who you should trade for, and a DFS target ahead of Friday's main slate here.

Who's hot

Doncic is averaging a triple-double in Week 11. He posted 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists in 34 minutes as the Dallas Mavericks easily took down the Houston Rockets. Doncic has fallen just one rebound and one assist short of recording three consecutive triple-doubles. He'll likely finish out the week on a high note as he's averaging 27.9 points, 9.1 assists, and 8.5 rebounds against the San Antonio Spurs. He'll face them on Saturday before opening up Week 12 with a rematch against the Rockets.

Randle has been on a ridiculous tear since Week 10. The New York Knicks forward flirted with a triple-double on Thursday by totaling 41 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists against the San Antonio Spurs. He's had to step it up recently while Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett are dealing with injuries. Randle's averaged 29.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over his previous seven games. Brunson and Barrett should be back in the mix shortly, but Randle was playing at an unreal level even when both were healthy.

The Charlotte Hornets are struggling, but Ball is rolling and fell one assist short of recording his second triple-double of the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. He's tallied at least 21 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in five straight games. The third-year point guard is on track to set career highs in points and assists per game. Charlotte might not win too many games, but Ball should continue putting up superstar point guard numbers.

Trade target?

Christian Wood DAL • C • #35 PPG 17.5 RPG 8 BPG 1.03 View Profile

The Mavericks have now won five straight games, and Wood's role as a starter has had a lot to do with their success. The former super sub received a role change when Dallas's frontcourt was thinned by injuries, and he hasn't let his team down. Wood's averaged 19.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game through eight total starts this season. It'll be hard for Dallas to keep Wood off the court when Maxi Kleber returns, and he could climb a few spots on the power forward and center rankings.

Friday DFS play

Bol Bol ORL • PF • #10 PPG 12 RPG 7.1 BPG 1.58 View Profile

The Orlando Magic are ridiculously short on bigs after several players were suspended for an altercation earlier this week, so Bol has no choice but to feast on Friday against the Washington Wizards. Moritz Wagner, Mo Bamba, and Wendell Carter Jr. will be inactive for the matchup. Bol's solidified himself as a regular starter and has averaged 12.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks since moving off the bench. His price has dropped because of a recent drop in production, but he HAS to log a lot of minutes against Washington. A double-double seems like a given for Bol here.

