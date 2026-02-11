With the NBA season past the halfway point, fantasy managers can no longer afford to wait for roles to sort themselves out. Trades, injuries and shifting team priorities have already reshaped rotations across the league, creating new opportunities for players stepping into expanded workloads. Identifying these changes before they fully register in box scores is often the difference between a playoff berth and an early exit. From young guards like Jaden Ivey and Nolan Traore to veterans such as Brook Lopez, here are several players whose evolving situations make them strong candidates to deliver meaningful fantasy value down the stretch.

Jaden Ivey, Bulls

Ivey began the season sidelined with injury trouble but managed to work his way into serviceable form through the last couple of months while he played out of a bench role for the Pistons. However, after being traded to the Bulls in early February, he has started in three straight games, averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 steals over that span. He should continue to see notable playing time with his new squad and will likely continue to deliver good value as he builds up a rhythm.

GG Jackson, Grizzlies

Since the departure of Jaren Jackson via trade, GG has benefited by taking on a starting role and a boost in playing time. He is averaging 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game over four straight starts. He is also shooting an impressive 53.3 percent from the field over that span, with 2.0 three-pointers made per outing. He should continue to handle an expanded role and is likely to increase, or at least maintain, his production as he gets more comfortable. While this is his third NBA season, he has not had too many consistent opportunities but has shown promise when offered the chance.

Nique Clifford, Kings

Clifford has started in six of the last nine games, including the two most recent outings, as he is stepping up while his squad deals with injury trouble. Additionally, the fact that the Kings sit last place in the West with nearly zero chance of making a run at the playoffs suggests that the squad will continue to lean towards allowing more opportunity for their rookie to explore his game. Clifford is averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals, with 1.8 made three-pointers per game over the aforementioned nine-game span. He also dropped a season-high 30 points in the game before last.

Nolan Traore, Nets

Traore has started the last seven games and is averaging 11.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists, while shooting 48.4 percent from the field in 27.4 minutes per game over that span. With his squad sitting well out of a play-in spot and showing a clear focus on development, it is likely that the 19-year-old continues to see a substantial amount of playing time the rest of the way. He produced his first career double-double in his most recent outing and topped the 20-point mark twice in his last eight appearances.

Gui Santos, Warriors

Santos has started in four straight and six of the last nine games, averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks, while shooting a blistering 60.3 percent from the field over that span. Jimmy Butler going down with an injury for the rest of the season is a primary factor in there being more playing time to go around within the Warriors' lineup. So far, Santos has done a great job in identifying himself as a prime candidate to handle a bigger role down the stretch of the season.

Brook Lopez, Clippers

It is surprising to find an 18-year vet on this list, but Lopez is back in the driver's seat at the center position, as his new squad traded away their star center, Ivica Zubac. Despite his relatively advanced age, Lopez has shown that he is still up to the task of filling a key role, as he is averaging 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 blocks over four consecutive starts, while shooting 41.7 percent from long range over that span. His three-point shooting and shot-blocking have been the driving factors in his success for many years now. As long as he can continue to maintain production in those areas, he will likely hang on to the starting job.

Moussa Diabate, Hornets

Diabate began the season in a bench role but earned himself a promotion through his persistent hustle. He has started in 22 consecutive appearances, averaging 8.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks over that span and is in line to remain the go-to option at center for his up-and-coming squad. It is noteworthy that he is facing a multi-game suspension for his part in an on-court scuffle in the Hornets' last game, but he will be back in action by February 24, and should pick up where he left off.

Dylan Cardwell, Kings

Cardwell did a fantastic job in proving himself as a strong contributor while Domantas Sabonis was sidelined with injury trouble. Since then, Cardwell has continued to provide strong production off the bench and is averaging 6.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games. He is also up to three double-doubles on the season. The first-year big man should see plenty of opportunity the rest of the way and is more than likely to continue to thrive as a rebounder and shot-blocker.

Jalen Smith, Bulls

Smith is in line for a significant boost after the Bulls parted ways with Nikola Vucevic. Unfortunately, he has missed four of the last six games due to injury trouble, but he has started in eight of his last nine appearances, averaging 13.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals per game over that span. Smith has shown flashes of great potential over the last couple of years but has not had the opportunity to fully spread his wings. However, it is likely that he gets that chance through the rest of this season, once returns to action.

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers

Henderson made his season debut on February 6, and delivered 11 points, five rebounds, nine assists and one steal in just 21 minutes of action. He sat out the next game but followed up with 12 points, two rebounds, seven assists and a steal in the Trail Blazers' most recent outing. The third-year guard still has a way to go in order to meet the expectations of a top-three draft pick but early indications show that he is ready to provide a notable impact for his squad as they battle to maintain a shot at the playoffs this season.