Nikola Jokic? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Forget these guys – it's time to focus on who will really determine who wins your fantasy playoff matchup: Simone Fontecchio or Dalano Banton? For better or worse, this point in the year marks the beginning of the end for normal NBA rotations. Both great teams and horrible teams will find ways to sit their best players, leaving relatively unknown faces to play prominent roles. Below are some names that you should know down the stretch, whether it's for streaming purposes in shallower formats or long-term pickups in deep leagues.

Simone Fontecchio, Pistons (45% rostered)

Deep-league managers are familiar with Fontecchio, but he may be flown under the radar for most of the season in standard formats. He's seen a usage increase since being traded from Utah to Detroit, averaging 15.4 points (2.7 threes), 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 30.2 minutes. Despite dealing with an increased role, Fontecchio has retained his efficiency, slashing 48/43/85. His shot diet is mostly the same, though he's replaced some corner threes with mid-range buckets. As the Pistons continue to deal with absences, plus focus on development, Fontecchio should continue being a reliable part of the offense. It helps that the Pistons think he's 23 years old and not 28 years old.

T.J. McConnell, Pacers (33%)

McConnell is probably too "big" of a name to really belong on this list, but I believe he's still being under-utilized in fantasy. Managers need to ignore his low minutes and focus on his months' worth of stat-piling. Since the All-Star break, the veteran is averaging 12.9 points on 57.9 FG%, 4.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals (do not read: in 19.6 minutes per game). He needs to be flat-out rostered in 14-team leagues, as should practically anyone who can hand out 20 assists and six steals on a four-game week.

Dalano Banton (50%) and Matisse Thybulle (11%), Trail Blazers

Banton's roster rate fluctuates heavily based on the host site. CBS users are wise to him, but I still feel a need to include the 24-year-old. Portland's late-season shenanigans are back in full swing. Banton is part of the experiment and has played well. Across the past 11 games, the second-round pick from 2021 has averaged 17.3 points (2.4 threes), 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in 30.3 minutes. His minutes will likely fluctuate, but I trust him to play more than Jerami Grant at this point.

What can I say that we don't already know about Thybulle? He's a defensive specialist. He's dealing with a day-to-day ankle injury, but in his 11 appearances before March 16, he averaged 7.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.6 steals and 0.9 blocks in 25.3 minutes. This is where you turn in a category league if you're desperate for stocks. This is a plug-and-play – as in "plug your nose and play."

Jontay Porter (9%) and Jordan Nwora (3%), Raptors

You might know Porter more than you think – he's the brother of Denver's Michael Porter. They play nothing alike, however. Jontay is a 6-foot-11 big man, and a versatile one at that. He's averaging 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.8 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.5 threes in 23.0 minutes over the past four games. With Jakob Poeltl and Chris Boucher presumably done for the year, Porter and Kelly Olynyk are the team's only big men left. This point is important for Nwora as well: Toronto has no interest in winning. They owe a top-six protected pick to the Spurs this summer. The Raptors currently have the seventh-worst record in the NBA (23-45) but may be able to "overtake" the Grizzlies (23-46), who just got Desmond Bane back.

Nwora loves to shoot, launching 15.7 shots (7.1 threes) per 36 minutes. He's seeing just 18.2 minutes over the past five games but has averaged 11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals. Again, with the Raptors decimated by absences, including RJ Barrett's recent departure from the team following the death of his brother, Nwora will be a bigger part of the rotation going forward.

Georges Niang (11%), Cavaliers

Niang has been on deep-league fantasy radars for years, but now he's flashing standard-league value with Evan Mobley sidelined and only shedding his walking boot last week. Not to mention the extended absence for Max Strus, who will miss a ninth straight game Wednesday, and Dean Wade, who will miss a fifth straight game. Niang has started the past seven games, delivering averages of 14.3 points (2.7 threes), 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 28.9 minutes. Ultimately, he's a threes specialist, but he can pitch in with some assists and rebounds.

John Konchar (8%), Grizzlies

Almost no Grizzlies player has been reliable lately, but Konchar is among the more reliable. Yes, Desmond Bane is back, but there are so many other injuries on the roster, that Konchar should still be able to see 25+ minutes fairly consistently. Over the past seven matchups, the 27-year-old has averaged 6.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 30.7 minutes. He's a low-usage jack-of-all-trades, but that sort of thing plays out just fine for streaming in shallower leagues and rostering in deeper leagues.

Keon Ellis (2%), Kings

Ellis is seeing more action lately amid the struggles and absences of Kevin Huerter, though the former's ceiling is a bit capped due to some redundancy with him and Davion Mitchell. Regardless, Ellis is averaging 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.8 blocks across 29.5 minutes across the past four games. He's a defensive specialist with three-point shooting chops (43-for-106 career), so he's mostly suited for deep-category leagues. But at this point in the year when waiver claims come in bunches, it's good to have Ellis as an option.

Justin Champagnie (6%), Wizards

If you're wondering, "isn't this guy on the Spurs?" No – that's his brother, Julian. Justin signed a 10-day contract with Washington in late February, then was upgraded to a two-way deal earlier this month. The Wizards' injury report has gotten…let's say "dense" lately. That's led to Champagnie averaging 13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in 30.7 minutes across the past three matchups. He looks like your classic catch-and-shoot three power forward with enough athleticism to grab boards and get defensive deflections. That can lead to some intriguing statlines at this time of year, though.