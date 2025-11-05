In this article, we will look at 15 players who are off to underwhelming starts that may be causing managers to explore drops or trades in search of answers. We will consider whether these may be temporary slumps or true warning signs, helping determine which course of action is best.

Kel'el Ware has yet to record more than nine rebounds in a game and has finished with less than 10 points in four of his seven appearances. To make matters worse, he was demoted to a bench role in the Heat's last game. However, the second-year big man will likely work his way back into rhythm, as he proved last season that he can be an impactful player in the paint.

Josh Hart was stuffing that stat sheet like no one's business last season, but he is off to a slow start in 2025-26. He hauled in 14 rebounds in his season debut but did not top five again until his two most recent outings, where he also scored in double digits for the first two times this season. He is likely to find his stride and get back to impacting the game across the board with regularity.

Gradey Dick was turning heads with impressive scoring outbursts last season, but he has been bumped down in the rotation among a healthy Raptors' lineup and with the addition of Brandon Ingram. He should continue to see around 15 minutes per game, but it is very unlikely that he comes close to his 29.4 minutes per game from last season unless the squad falls into injury trouble.

Zaccharie Risacher topped 20 points for the first time in his six appearances this season in the Hawks' most recent game. Prior to that, he averaged 9.4 points on 42.2 percent shooting through his first five outings. The return of Jalen Johnson gives the squad another high-level offensive option, which may account for Risacher seeing less action. On the other hand, his play should pick up as he works his way into a better groove.

Desmond Bane showed that he could step up to lead a squad in scoring on any night, as he did so plenty of times over the last few seasons with the Grizzlies. However, he has not been able to find his flow with the Magic and is averaging 13.9 points on 41.4 percent shooting, including failing to score in double digits for the last three games. Nonetheless, he is more than likely to get it going before too long.

Anfernee Simons has scored more than 15 points just twice in eight games while playing out of a bench role for his new squad. Many would have anticipated a much greater scoring punch from the dynamic guard, but it seems to be taking him some time to settle into his new surroundings. He is a very capable offensive talent and should begin to deliver more impactful performances with better consistency.

CJ McCollum is averaging just 12.9 points on 35.6 percent shooting through seven games with the Wizards. Prior to this season, he averaged over 20 points per game for 10 consecutive seasons. On the other hand, he is surrounded by a relatively young group that lacks any other top-tier scoring threat, leaving him in a tough position, as defenses can focus on locking him up as an easy way to stifle the offense.

Bub Carrington showed good promise through his rookie season, but has been demoted to a bench role with the addition of CJ McCollum and the return of Bilal Coulibaly to the lineup. Carrington struggled with his efficiency last season and may have a hard time finding much of a groove while playing off the bench and competing with Tre Johnson for minutes.

Egor Demin has the tools to fill the boxscore but is averaging just 6.2 points and 2.7 assists in 19.8 minutes per game through six outings. At just 19 years old, the slow start is no cause for concern, as it is likely that he will show progress throughout the season. He should continue to see a fair amount of opportunity, especially considering his squad is not bound to any high expectations and can comfortably turn to focus on development at any time.

Cameron Johnson has scored in double digits just twice in six outings with the Nuggets, averaging 8.5 points on 40 percent shooting. With four solid scoring options surrounding him in the starting lineup, it is unlikely he will carve out a role as a major offensive contributor. Aside from an odd stand-out game, he will likely have to find other ways to contribute on a regular basis.

Bradley Beal has not played more than 53 games in the last four seasons, while his production has also been on a negative trajectory through that period. He is off to another unimpressive start in his debut season with the Clippers, averaging just eight points through four games. With a number of prominent offensive options in the lineup, Beal may have trouble getting back to the 20-point-per-game mark. The team may lack the patience to wait through his struggles and instead opt to favor guys that can contribute in other ways, better complementing their leaders, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has shown in the past that he can be a valuable contributor. However, an injury kept him out of the rotation to start the season, and he is also dealing with more competition for minutes in the backcourt. He is likely to work his way into a more prominent role with time, but may not have the opportunity to fully spread his wings. Reaching sixth-man status would be a best-case scenario.

Jaylen Wells is off to a tough start on the offensive end, averaging 9.3 points on abysmal 31.8 percent shooting. He is also shooting just 64.3 percent from the foul line through eight games, which is a significant drop from his rookie season. With injuries and suspensions taking away from his squad building a rhythm, it may be a while before he makes a case as a reliable contributor.

Klay Thompson is struggling to begin his second season with the Mavericks, averaging 8.1 points on 31.8 percent shooting, with just 1.6 made 3-pointers on six attempts per game. The lack of a true point guard, as well as injuries in the lineup, are surely contributing factors to his poor start. However, a downward trajectory in his production has been established over the last two seasons, which could also mean that things are winding down for one of the league's most successful shooters.

Dereck Lively II averaged 5.3 points and five rebounds in just 16.7 minutes per game through the first three games of the season before being sidelined with a knee injury that has kept him out for the three most recent games. At full strength, the Mavs have a wealth of depth in the frontcourt, which can be expected to cut into his minutes and limit his ability to accumulate major numbers.