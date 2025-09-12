The power forward position is a great place to grab an edge over other managers, as beyond a few standout names at the top, the pool can get a bit murky. Nonetheless, there is a ton of value to be found with players that quietly get the job done by providing diverse contributions and playing with grit and intensity. There are also a number of players in this category that could be set to take their games to new heights. In this article, we aim to deliver key insight into each player's profile and what to expect. Below is a tiered ranking of the league's top 20 power forwards entering the 2025-26 season:

Tier 1

Anthony Davis is one of the most dominant big men on both ends of the floor. His ability to score with consistency, rebound, and rack up steals and blocks on the defensive side makes him an elite stat-sheet stuffer. The only thing to be cautious of is his availability, as he has been known to deal with frequent injury trouble, having played more than 60 games just twice in the last seven seasons.

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the league's most unstoppable offensive players. His ability to score inside and out makes him very hard for opponents to contain. Meanwhile, his sheer size virtually guarantees solid production on the glass, and his ability to pass the ball does well to supplement his numbers even further.

Paolo Banchero has made the climb over the last couple of seasons to emerge as one of the league's most well-rounded forwards. His ability to bring the ball up and initiate offense, run the fast break, and score in isolation makes him nearly uncontainable. He can also score from the post and is a skilled rebounder and playmaker, which helps increase his value with efficient production.

Tier 2

Bam Adebayo is consistent and reliable in his role. He can pop off for major performances in the scoring and rebounding categories, and he remains a key piece in his squad's offensive schemes. His defensive instincts are also well documented and help bring his overall numbers among the best of his peers.

Evan Mobley is not the flashiest player, but he gets the job done with poise and efficiency. He shines in his role with great discretion, picking his spots to step up offensively and staying dedicated to a hard-nosed effort on the glass and defensive end.

Julius Randle is one of the league's more mobile and offensively gifted power forwards. He can score inside and from the mid-range, but he has also improved his 3-point shooting and is a go-to option for his team.

Tier 3

Zion Williamson could definitely be listed in a higher tier, but concerns about his availability make him a less favorable pick, as he has played more than 30 games just twice in his five seasons. However, if he can stay healthy, he has certainly shown that he can impact the box score in every way and single-handedly change the course of a game.

Miles Bridges is a very talented offensive player. His ability to score from long range and on the drive makes him a reliable option in the halfcourt. He also does a great job chipping in across the board, but he must share the spotlight with a couple of other elite offensive talents on his squad, which can hinder his average output.

Matas Buzelis may be a bit of a reach for Tier 3, but he is a player who can be expected to take a significant step forward heading into his second season. He showed flashes of what he can do, averaging 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 27 minutes per game over 32 consecutive starts during the latter half of his rookie season. He should have plenty of opportunity to continue on an impressive trajectory as he is in line to be a dedicated starter in 2025-26.

Tier 4

Cameron Johnson is set to open the season in a new environment with the Nuggets. Although he is expected to take a step back in his role relative to his previous situation, he is still likely to rack up opportune stats across the board and should benefit from playing with star teammates like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Tari Eason may not jump off the page for many managers due to his status as a bench player. However, he has proven that he knows how to make the most of his time on the court, especially with a great defensive presence, bolstering his stats with steals and fast-break finishes.

Keegan Murray is one of the best power forwards when it comes to shooting the long ball. He is a solid scorer who can step up when the opportunity arises, but he may be limited by the fact that he is a fifth option within his squad's starting five.

Michael Porter was a very efficient scorer and unsuspectingly effective on the glass during his time with the Nuggets. He is set to begin a new chapter as a focal point of the Nets' offense, but it is unclear how he will be able to adapt. Nonetheless, he will certainly have the opportunity to take his game to new heights, with room to exceed expectations.

Kyle Kuzma averaged just 13.3 points on 44.6 percent shooting through 38 games between regular season and playoffs since joining the Bucks last season. However, he has shown in the past that he can shine as a multi-level scorer and could very well begin to look like his old self after having had a full offseason to settle into his new surroundings.

Tier 5

Bobby Portis has been one of the most consistent players for the Bucks since their championship run in 2021. Despite playing off the bench, he manages to stuff the stat sheet with versatility on both ends of the floor and his patented electric presence. He has also shown on numerous occasions that he can step up to lead his squad offensively if needed.

Draymond Green continues to quietly stack up solid production by chipping in across the board, mainly hauling in rebounds, dishing assists, and stifling opponents on the defensive end. His cerebral approach to the game should continue to give him the edge over much of the competition.

Rui Hachimura can easily be overshadowed by the extreme star power of his teammates, but his relentless effort and ability to overwhelm opponents on both ends of the floor will ensure solid overall output. His steady production is also sure to be highlighted by intermittent stand-out performances throughout the season.

Tobias Harris is a model for consistency and reliability. He should not be expected to deliver monster numbers in any category, but his sound offensive game and wealth of experience make him a perfect steadying presence among his relatively young teammates. He can be expected to continue to provide a notable contribution across the stat sheet.

Ausar Thompson is a player who may fly under the radar for many, mostly since he has not shown himself to be a major scorer. However, his defensive skill and all-around hard-nosed play will surely continue to help him amass impactful numbers.

Chris Boucher is a player who has quietly shined in his bench role for a number of years. He enters a new situation with the Celtics and could work his way into a more significant part of the rotation thanks to his long-range shooting, ability to run the floor, and defensive presence.

Honorable Mentions

Below is a list of players that may come to mind when searching for power forwards, but who were omitted from this article for the reasons noted in the subsequent headings.

Listed in SF article

Cooper Flagg

Jalen Johnson

Scottie Barnes

LeBron James

OG Anunoby

Jimmy Butler

Trey Murphy

Not listed with Power Forwards on CBS

https://www.cbssports.com/fantasy/basketball/stats/PF/2025/season/projections/

Jaren Jackson C

Paul George SF

Giannis Antetokounmpo. C

Santi Aldama SF

John Collins C

Kristaps Porzingis C

Lauri Markkanen SF

Aaron Gordon C

Pascal Siakam C

Kevin Durant SF

Chet Holmgren C