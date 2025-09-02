The depth is strong at the point guard position, which means fantasy managers will have to look closely for determining factors. In this article, we aim to deliver key insight into each player's profile and what to expect. Below is a ranking of the league's top-20 point guards entering the 2025-26 season:

Tier 1

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the reigning MVP and Fantasy MVP and led all point guards in fantasy points per game while playing in 76 of the 82 regular-season games last season. He is one of the league's most efficient scorers and also does a great job padding his stats with steals and blocks on the defensive end.

Luka Doncic is coming off a difficult season, but managed to deliver dominant numbers despite the injury interruptions and an unexpected trade to a new team. He averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.6 steals through 28 regular-season games with the Lakers and is likely to pick up from there to push for new heights after having had a full summer to acclimatize and prepare for the season in good health.

Cade Cunningham showed he is ready to enter the top tier of fantasy producers, as he averaged the third-most fantasy points per game among point guards last season. His ability to stack up numbers across the stat sheet is critical to his productivity, and he can be expected to continue to improve in his discernment entering into his fifth year in the league.

Trae Young may not jump to mind as a top-tier pick, but he has proven that he can compete with the best by finishing in the top five among point guards in fantasy points per game in each of the last three seasons. He led the league with a whopping 11.6 assists per game last season and remains in an ideal situation to keep up the production, especially with Jalen Johnson expected back in the lineup.

Tier 2

James Harden is now one of the oldest vets in the league. Nonetheless, his game relies more on craftiness than speed. After finishing with the fifth-highest fantasy points per game among point guards last season, he showed that he is still in control on the court. He also has a bolstered lineup around him to help keep up the pace this year.

Jalen Brunson was the 2024 Clutch Player of the Year, a testament to his ability to step up and carry his team, especially in the most critical moments. He has played an average of at least 35 minutes per game in each of the last three seasons and remains in a great environment to continue to thrive among a highly talented and familiar group of teammates.

Devin Booker is back as the unrivaled top option for the Suns after the departure of Kevin Durant in the offseason. He is expected to continue to handle point guard duties, especially after the acquisition of shooting guard Jalen Green. Booker will have a prime opportunity to score at will and rack up assists in the role of lead ball handler.

Tyrese Maxey was limited by injury trouble and total instability in his squad's starting lineup last season. However, he showed that he can put up massive numbers when provided the opportunity. As long as he can remain healthy, he will continue to have the green light to lead the way as much as possible.

Tier 3

LaMelo Ball has been hampered by injuries over the last few seasons and played a total of just 47 games in 2024-25. Nonetheless, when he does play, he is one of the most productive point guards. His 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game from last season would be majorly impactful for any fantasy lineup. With the fresh start of a new campaign, the upside is too high to pass up.

Stephen Curry is getting up there with the oldest players in the league, but showed last season that he still commands respect, as he hit 39.7 percent from deep. He also benefited greatly from the arrival of Jimmy Butler, as Butler helped relieve the pressure to create on every possession. With the offseason to prepare among the new-look lineup, Curry is likely to continue to baffle opposing defenses and pad his stats with savvy plays.

De'Aaron Fox had some time to settle in with his new squad towards the end of last season before electing to shut down early to address a lingering injury. He is expected to be ready for the new season and is in the ideal surroundings to thrive alongside a great young core on the rise. At his best, he can be one of the most unstoppable point guards in the league.

Ja Morant has been slowed by on-court and off-court issues over the past few seasons, but he is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic guards in the league when he is in rhythm. With the departure of Desmond Bane, he will be on the hook to score at an elevated pace.

Tier 4

Jamal Murray has proven the ability to go toe-to-toe with the best and has delivered at least 20 points per game for the last four seasons. He remains well-established as one of the top scoring options among a familiar core, and he should continue to chip away as one of the steadier point guards in the league.

Darius Garland is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, as he helped lead the Cavs to the best record in the East. He is set up to keep rolling among largely the same group and within the prime of his career. He may not break the boxscore as much as some others, but his calculated play is valuable in the long run.

Fred VanVleet had a tough time scoring efficiently last season, but he still stood out as a key contributor at his position by helping lead his squad to the second-best record in the West. This year, VanVleet is likely to enjoy more space on the offensive end with the addition of Kevin Durant, which should help lead to improved shooting and playmaking.

Jordan Poole has a great opportunity to shine, as he is expected to begin the season at the reins for the Pelicans, while Dejounte Murray's timetable remains uncertain. Poole brings a fast pace and streaky scoring punch to a versatile group that has only shown glimpses of their potential through ongoing bouts of injury trouble.

Tier 5

Andrew Nembhard is in line to pick up the slack for last season's finalists, while Tyrese Haliburton is expected to be sidelined through 2025-26. Nembhard proved that he can remain poised and help lead the charge in clutch situations through the last two postseasons. He has the chance to take a major step forward as a top contributor rather than a third, fourth, or fifth option.

Immanuel Quickley was in and out of the lineup for most of last season, along with other key members of his team. However, he has shown the ability to put up big numbers on occasion and could be a notable producer if his squad can stay healthy and compete to their potential.

Jalen Suggs does not usually stand out for his scoring, but a consistent ability to impact the game across the board makes him an effective fantasy contributor. He is a characteristic part of a Magic squad that caught the league's attention last season and is on track to keep rising.

Jrue Holiday is in line to debut as the starting point guard for the Trail Blazers this season. His veteran presence will be integral to setting the tone for the young team. His proven ability on both ends of the floor makes him a reliable option.

Honorable Mentions

Bub Carrington

Keyonte George

Kyrie Irving (knee - out until January 2026)

Dejounte Murray (Achilles - out since early 2024-25, return uncertain but could be early in season)

Chris Paul

Russell Westbrook

(Derrick White, Josh Giddey not listed as PG)