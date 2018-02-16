Fantasy Basketball: Picking Fantasy All-Star weekend teams

Using the actual All-Star Weekend events as a guide, I've compiled five-man teams for a hypothetical Fantasy All-Star Weekend, assuming the rosters are based solely off of Fantasy utility.

Of course, this exercise is arbitrary, but the only three rules are:

No cross-team overlap

No players with season-ending injuries

Each roster has two guards, two forwards and a center



Let's get to it.

Rising Stars

Ben Simmons, 76ers: Though Simmons' 56.5 percent free-throw shooting hurts owners who have him in category-based formats, he ranks 16th in Fantasy points per game this season (41.4) despite being a rookie. He also holds a season high of 64.6 Fantasy points, which he achieved against the Wizards, when he posted 31 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.



Skills Challenge

Chris Paul, Rockets: When looking at the leaders in assists per game, Paul (8.3) is the only player in the top five to average fewer than 3.6 turnovers (2.3), not to mention he sees the fewest minutes per game (31.9). He also has the highest three-point percentage (39.7) of that group.



Three-Point Shootout

Stephen Curry, Warriors: Curry leads the league in made threes per game (4.1) and is doing so at a 41.3 percent clip. He also shoots 44.2 percent on catch-and-shoot threes and a ridiculous 39.2 percent on pull-up threes.



All-Star Starting Five