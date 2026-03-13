The fantasy playoffs are here for many leagues. As you push for a title, there are some key players who could provide significant production off the waiver wire next week. Here are five players with favorable schedules to consider adding who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues.

Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs (46% rostered)

The Spurs are making a push for the top seed in the Western Conference, and Champagnie has played a key role in their surge. Over their last 10 games, he averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and three 3-pointers. The sharpshooter has made 38.8% of his attempts from behind the arc this season. With teams focusing their defensive efforts on stopping the likes of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle, Champagnie should continue to receive a lot of open looks from deep.

The Spurs have a favorable schedule consisting of four games next week. That includes two promising matchups against tanking teams in the Kings and Pacers. Those who need 3-pointers should make him a priority add for next week. He has long-term fantasy value, too, given his current role.

Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic (30% rostered)

The Magic are currently missing two starters in Franz Wagner (ankle) and Anthony Black (abdomen). They provided updates on both players earlier this week, but neither was encouraging. Wagner has no official target date for his return, while the team said Black's return will depend on how he responds to treatment. Given that Black has an abdominal muscle strain, it wouldn't be a surprise if he remains out next week.

Da Silva averages 24 minutes for the season, but he has averaged 33 minutes over the last 11 games because of the Magic's injuries. He turned the expanded role into averages of 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.4 3-pointers. He was an efficient scorer, shooting 51.9% from the field, 93.3% from the free-throw line, and 45.6% on his 3-point attempts. Until Wagner and/or Black return, da Silva comes with plenty of fantasy upside. Also helping him next week is that the Magic will play four games.

Oso Ighodaro, Phoenix Suns (28% rostered)

Most teams play either three or four games next week. There are two teams that will play five games each, one of which is the Suns. They will take on a few teams with size, including the Timberwolves and Spurs. That makes it an inopportune time for Mark Williams (foot) to be sidelined.

Ighodaro has started all five games since Williams suffered his injury. In that role, he averaged 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks, while shooting 73.9% from the field. That's certainly not eye-popping production, but it does show his ability to contribute in different areas. He's not someone to consider in 10-team leagues, but he could be worth the risk in 12-team and deeper formats.

Will Riley, Washington Wizards (27% rostered)

With the Wizards racking up losses down the stretch, Riley has taken on a more prominent role. The rookie has made an impression, providing averages of 15 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 3-pointers over his last 10 games. Although he only shoots 43.4% from the field and 32.7% from behind the arc for the season, the additional playing time seems to have helped him get into a groove, as he shot 46.9% from the field and 33.3% from behind the arc over those last 10 games.

The Wizards are the other team that plays five games next week. It's not an easy schedule, with their opponents being the Warriors, Pistons (twice), Thunder, and Knicks. However, potential blowouts should continue to result in plenty of playing time for Riley. Looking beyond next week, the Wizards have plenty of bad teams left on their schedule. They play the Jazz and the Nets, as well as two games against the Bulls. They also face the Heat, who play at the fastest pace in the league, twice. Riley is someone to add now and hold onto for the stretch run.

Cameron Payne, Philadelphia 76ers (24% rostered)

The 76ers are falling down the Eastern Conference standings as injuries decimate their roster. They are currently playing without Joel Embiid (oblique), Tyrese Maxey (finger), Paul George (suspension), and Kelly Oubre Jr. (elbow). That's four of their top five players in terms of usage rate. VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes should see more minutes and shot attempts, but Payne is also expected to benefit from the team's limited depth chart.

Payne averaged 26 minutes across the last three games. With a 32-point performance against the Grizzlies among them, Payne averaged 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, one steal, and four 3-pointers over those three matchups. Although he has been mostly a bench player throughout his career, he has shot 36.7% from three. Until the 76ers start to get healthy, Payne should be rostered in just about all 12-team and deeper leagues.