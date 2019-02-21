Fantasy basketball playoffs waiver wire picks: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy basketball waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target before the Fantasy basketball playoffs, you'll want to see what SportsLine's NBA Fantasy expert Mike Barner has to say. Barner is one of the most respected voices in the industry, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. If there's anybody who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering the Fantasy playoffs. One top Fantasy basketball waiver wire pick we'll give away: Heat guard Dwyane Wade, who's still available in 55 percent of CBS standard leagues.

"Wade is set to retire at the end of this season and is looking to help the Heat make one last push towards the playoffs," Barner told SportsLine. "They are currently tied with the Pistons for the eighth seed in the East and sit just half a game behind the Hornets for the seventh seed. Wade has proven to be a key part of their second unit, averaging 14 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 3-pointers per game. In leagues where Fantasy playoffs run Weeks 21 through 23, the Heat are tied for the most games played of any team at 11. The time is now to grab Wade."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering the Fantasy playoffs: Hornets center Cody Zeller, who has plenty of games on his schedule in the coming weeks.

"After the Hornets failed to acquire Marc Gasol, Zeller has a clear path to be their primary center for the rest of the season," Barner added. "He's played well across five games since returning from a hand injury, averaging 11.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and one steal. He's also provided value with his 52.9 percent shooting from the field. With the Hornets playing at least three games each in Weeks 21 through 24, Zeller could pay dividends when it matters the most. If your league's championship is in Week 23, Zeller has the potential to be even more impactful with the Hornets playing four times."

