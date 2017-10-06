Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2017 ADP, Sleepers: Zach Randolph can win your league

Last season, Dallas Mavericks small forward Harrison Barnes broke out in a major way. In his fifth season in the league, he put up career highs in points (19.2), minutes (35.5), and steals (0.8). Anyone who rostered him was poised for a fantasy basketball title.

This year in its fantasy basketball rankings, SportsLine's model is all-in on new Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph . He's SportsLine's eighth-ranked power forward and has a seventh-round ADP.

Their model has Z-Bo ranked ahead of players like Kristaps Porzingis (third-round ADP), LaMarcus Aldridge (fifth), and Julius Randle (fifth) in Fantasy points. Steal Randolph with confidence in the seventh round of your fantasy basketball draft in his first year with the Kings.

Another breakout: new Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo . After a forgetful 2016-2017 season, Oladipo has fallen all the way to the fifth round in fantasy basketball drafts. Don't be fooled, however, as SportsLine has him ranked the same as fourth-rounders Bradley Beal , Klay Thompson , and Devin Booker .

One breakout candidate you're probably not thinking about: new Los Angeles Clippers guard Danilo Gallinari . Coming over from the Denver Nuggets , Gallinari is primed for a career year. SportsLine's fantasy basketball cheat sheets have Gallinari, who's still available in the seventh round of drafts, ranked similarly to Andrew Wiggins , who's going off the board three rounds earlier.

