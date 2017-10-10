Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2017 Sleepers, ADP: Zach Randolph can win your league

Last season, Dallas Mavericks small forward Harrison Barnes broke out in a major way. In his fifth season in the league, he put up career highs in points (19.2), minutes (35.5), and steals (0.8). Anyone who rostered him was poised for a fantasy basketball title.

This year in its fantasy basketball rankings, SportsLine's model is all-in on new Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph. He's SportsLine's ninth-ranked power forward and has a seventh-round ADP.

Their model has Z-Bo ranked similarly to players like LaMarcus Aldridge (sixth-round ADP), Julius Randle (sixth), and even Kevin Love (fourth). Steal Randolph with confidence in the seventh round of your fantasy basketball draft in his first year with the Kings.

Another breakout: new Lakers center Brook Lopez. Coming over from the Nets, Lopez averaged 20.5 points last season. SportsLine predicts that Lopez, who is being snatched off draft boards in the fifth round, will out-perform players like Hassan Whiteside (second-round ADP) and Rudy Gobert (third).

One breakout candidate you're probably not thinking about: new Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari. Coming over from the Nuggets, Gallinari is primed for a career year. SportsLine's fantasy basketball cheat sheets have Gallinari, who's still available in the seventh round of drafts, ranked similarly to both Andrew Wiggins and Carmelo Anthony, who are going off the board two rounds earlier.

