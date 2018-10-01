Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2018: Best breakouts from model that predicted Dennis Smith's huge season

With the 2018-19 NBA season approaching quickly, Fantasy Basketball drafts are underway. Proven 2018 Fantasy Basketball rankings can set you up for a successful season by helping you identify the biggest 2018 Fantasy Basketball breakouts. Last season, for example, Dennis Smith Jr. took the NBA by storm. The team at SportsLine was all over him as one of their favorite Fantasy Basketball breakouts before a single game was played and said he would make a major impact as a rookie. The result: Smith averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds, and anybody who drafted him was well on their way to a huge season.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the upcoming season 10,000 times and released its latest 2018 Fantasy Basketball rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Basketball cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and 2018-19 Fantasy Basketball rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

This season, the model is extremely high on Bulls small forward Jabari Parker. He signed a two-year, $40 million deal to join his hometown team and is expected to be a major contributor during the 2018-19 season. Parker has been, on average, the seventh small forward off the board in drafts on CBS Sports, but SportsLine says he'll easily be a top-five player at his position.

Parker averaged just 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds last season while playing in only 31 games due to injury. However, he's healthy entering training camp and he will see plenty of minutes as a member of the Bulls' starting five, where he has potential to average more than 20 points like he did in the 2016-17 season with the Bucks.

SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Basketball rankings are also extremely high on Magic guard Evan Fournier, who wasn't among the top 15 players at his position last season, but is SportsLine's No. 11 shooting guard for 2018-19. In fact, he's ranked similarly to players like Lou Williams, Nicolas Batum, Zach LaVine and Klay Thompson. Fournier averaged a career-high 17.8 points, but missed 25 games with an MCL strain last season.

With a frontcourt that now features Mo Bamba and Aaron Gordon, Fournier's backcourt scoring is going to be a critical component for a young Magic team that hopes to move into playoff contention. He's a breakout candidate whose ADP is the 13th shooting guard off the board.

