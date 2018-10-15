Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2018: Best sleepers from advanced model that nailed Aaron Gordon's breakout

The difference between winning your Fantasy basketball league or going home empty-handed often comes down to your draft day decisions. Drafting a player whom others slept on can take your team to the next level. And with the NBA season tipping off this week, you'll want to check out the 2018 Fantasy basketball rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model. This model has simulated the entire season 10,000 times and revealed its latest 2018-19 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts, and busts to help you own your draft ahead of Tuesday's season tipoff.

Last season, for example, the model identified Magic forward Aaron Gordon as one of its Fantasy basketball sleepers. Gordon averaged 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 2016-17, but SportsLine's Fantasy basketball rankings and projections called for a 20 percent increase in production. The result: Gordon finished the season at 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds, leading plenty of Fantasy basketball owners to championships. Anyone who listened to their advice stole one of the biggest Fantasy basketball sleepers of the year.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the upcoming season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2018, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Nets forward Caris LeVert.

LeVert was just one of 26 players to finish last season averaging 12 points, four assists, three rebounds, one three and one steal. He's started this season right where he left off too. In his last preseason game, LeVert scored 17 points, while adding nine rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes.

SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy basketball rankings say LeVert (12th-round ADP) will give drafters similar production as Danilo Gallinari (10th), Robert Covington (ninth) and Otto Porter Jr. (eighth). He's one of this season's top Fantasy basketball sleepers 2018 and will go overlooked in drafts.

Another sleeper the model loves: Bulls power forward Lauri Markkanen.

The Finn out of Arizona showed promise in his first season, averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds. His role expanded down the stretch as well, as he scored at least 20 points in five of the final seven games he played.

The model has Markkanen as the 12th-best player at his position heading into 2018-19, and you can expect more production from him than players like Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Derrick Favors, who had more Fantasy points last season. The model also says Markkanen is a better Fantasy value than 2018 No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III.

SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Basketball cheat sheets are also high on a guard you're not thinking about who is poised to outperform players like Klay Thompson and JJ Redick. This pick could be the difference between winning your league and going home with nothing.

So what Fantasy basketball sleepers should you be all over? And which guard will come out of nowhere to be one of the top Fantasy options? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven model that powered all three Fantasy sites and find out.