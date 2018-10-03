Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2018: Best sleepers from model that nailed Aaron Gordon's breakout

The 2018-19 NBA season opens on Oct. 16 with a doubleheader of Sixers vs. Celtics and Thunder vs. Warriors. With tipoff in sight, preparations for the Fantasy basketball season are underway. Before you draft, you need a trusted set of 2018 Fantasy basketball rankings by your side like the ones you'll find at SportsLine. They'll help you figure out which 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers to steal, which breakouts will take the NBA by storm, and which busts can ruin it all. Last season, for example, SportsLine's rankings were all over Magic forward Aaron Gordon.

Gordon averaged 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 2016-17, but SportsLine's Fantasy basketball rankings and projections called for a 20 percent increase in production. The result: Gordon finished the season at 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds, leading plenty of Fantasy basketball owners to championships. Anyone who listened to their advice stole one of the biggest Fantasy basketball sleepers of the year.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the upcoming season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2018, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Heat center Hassan Whiteside.

Whiteside has been an elite Fantasy center before, but injuries caused him to experience three-year lows in points, rebounds, blocks and shooting percentage in 2017-18. However, this season, Whiteside is healthy and the model says he's a strong bet to bounce back.

Their 2018-19 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets have Whiteside listed as a top-12 center again this season, which puts him ahead of players like Clint Capela, Steven Adams and DeMarcus Cousins. With a double-double already under his belt in the first preseason game of the season, expect to see increased productivity in all four statistical categories now that he's healthy for the 2018-19 NBA season.

Another sleeper the model loves: Bulls power forward Lauri Markkanen.

The Finn out of Arizona showed promise in his first season, averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds. His role expanded down the stretch as well, as he scored at least 20 points in five of the final seven games he played.

The model has Markkanen as the 12th-best player at his position heading into 2018-19, and you can expect more production from him than players like Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Derrick Favors, who had more Fantasy points last season. The model also says Markkanen is a better Fantasy value than 2018 No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III.

