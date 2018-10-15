Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2018: Biggest breakouts from model that nailed Dennis Smith's huge season

The last big wave of Fantasy basketball drafts is here ahead of the season starting on Tuesday. Managers everywhere are trying to figure out which 2018 Fantasy basketball breakouts will come out of nowhere, which sleepers are waiting in the later rounds, and which busts can send their team into a death spiral. So before you enter any last-minute drafts, you need reliable, accurate 2018 Fantasy basketball rankings like the ones you'll find at SportsLine.

Their advanced computer model has simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and revealed its latest 2018 Fantasy basketball rankings. Last season, for example, it pegged Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. as one of its favorite Fantasy football breakouts. The result: he went on to finish the season averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds, helping thousands to Fantasy championships.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the upcoming season 10,000 times and released its latest 2018 Fantasy Basketball rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Basketball cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and 2018-19 Fantasy Basketball rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

This season, we can tell you the model is extremely high on Hawks guard Kent Bazemore.

Bazemore is coming off his best season of his career, where he averaged 12.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 65 games. He has also averaged over 11 points per game in his last three seasons and is expected to see even more minutes with Dennis Schroder now in Oklahoma City. Look for career production this season for Bazemore, one of the biggest 2018 Fantasy basketball breakouts in your draft.

SportsLine's latest 2018-19 Fantasy basketball rankings project him to be a top-25 shooting guard this season. With an ADP of the 138th player off the board in CBS Sports Fantasy basketball drafts, he's an absolute steal.

SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Basketball rankings are also extremely high on Magic guard Evan Fournier, who wasn't among the top 15 players at his position last season, but is SportsLine's No. 11 shooting guard for 2018-19. In fact, he's ranked similarly to players like Lou Williams, Nicolas Batum, Zach LaVine and Klay Thompson. Fournier averaged a career-high 17.8 points, but missed 25 games with an MCL strain last season.

With a frontcourt that now features Mo Bamba and Aaron Gordon, Fournier's backcourt scoring is going to be a critical component for a young Magic team that hopes to move into playoff contention. He's a breakout candidate whose ADP is the 13th shooting guard off the board.

The model has also identified a rookie point guard who could have more Fantasy Basketball value than an All-Star at the same position. This pick could be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.

So what Fantasy basketball breakouts should you be all over? And which guard will come out of nowhere to be a top Fantasy option? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven model that powered all three major Fantasy sites and find out.