Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2018: Biggest sleepers from proven model that nailed Aaron Gordon's breakout

Finding value is the key to a successful Fantasy draft. If you can snag one of the biggest 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers late, you're setting your team up for a deep run. If you can avoid busts, you'll dodge players who can ruin your team. The first step to winning your draft: finding reliable 2018 Fantasy basketball rankings to reference in real-time. SportsLine's advanced computer model has already simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified plenty of 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts to keep your eye on. Last year, for example, the model identified Magic forward Aaron Gordon as a fantasy basketball sleeper, who turned in a career year and helped propel thousands of owners to Fantasy titles.

Gordon averaged 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 2016-17, but SportsLine's Fantasy basketball rankings and projections called for a 20 percent increase in production. The result: Gordon finished the season at 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds, leading plenty of Fantasy basketball owners to championships. Anyone who listened to their advice stole one of the biggest Fantasy basketball sleepers of the year.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the upcoming season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2018, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The former second-round pick has already outperformed his NBA Draft position, developing into a key role player for the Bucks the last two seasons. However, the model expects him to outperform his Fantasy basketball draft position this season as well.

After starting just 48 games in his first two seasons, Brogdon figures to slot in as a starter at shooting guard on an improving Bucks roster. After averaging 13.0 points last season and shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc for his career, the SportsLine model says he'll improve on those numbers and jump into the top 50 Fantasy guards this season after finishing well outside the top 75 last year. He's a huge value at his current ADP of 130.0.

Another sleeper the model loves: Bulls power forward Lauri Markkanen.

The Finn out of Arizona showed promise in his first season, averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds. His role expanded down the stretch as well, as he scored at least 20 points in five of the final seven games he played.

The model has Markkanen as the 12th-best player at his position heading into 2018-19, and you can expect more production from him than players like Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Derrick Favors, who had more Fantasy points last season. The model also says Markkanen is a better Fantasy value than 2018 No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III.

SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Basketball cheat sheets are also high on a guard you're not thinking about who is poised to outperform players like Klay Thompson and JJ Redick. This pick could be the difference between winning your league and going home with nothing.

So what Fantasy basketball sleepers should you be all over? And which guard will come out of nowhere to be one of the top Fantasy options? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven model that powered all three Fantasy sites and find out.