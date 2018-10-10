Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2018: Top breakouts from advanced model that predicted Dennis Smith's huge season

We're just days away from the start of the 2018-19 NBA season. Fans everywhere are joining Fantasy basketball leagues, firing up snake and auction drafts, and trying to find the biggest 2018 Fantasy basketball breakouts and sleepers to target. They're also trying to dodge season-ruining Fantasy basketball busts. The only way to navigate the minefield is to use proven, trusted 2018 Fantasy basketball rankings line the ones you'll find at SportsLine. They'll show you which sleepers to target late in drafts, which breakouts will take the NBA by storm, and which busts to avoid like the plague. Last year, for example, their model said Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. would make a huge impact as a rookie. The result: Smith averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds, and anybody who drafted him was sitting pretty in their league.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the upcoming season 10,000 times and released its latest 2018 Fantasy Basketball rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Basketball cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and 2018-19 Fantasy Basketball rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

This season, we can tell you the model is extremely high on Pistons guard Reggie Jackson.

After finishing outside the top 75 among Fantasy basketball guards last season, Jackson will rebound in a big way, according to SportsLine's Fantasy basketball rankings 2018, finishing in the top 35 after undergoing off-season ankle surgery. And when you consider he's been the 41st guard off the board in CBS Sports Fantasy basketball drafts, that's an incredible value.

Jackson is a seven-year veteran, but after missing at least 30 games in each of the last two seasons, he's poised to provide more than the 14.5 points and 5.2 assists he's been averaging during that time now that he's healthy. After averaging 18.8 points and 6.2 assists in his last healthy season (15-16), expect a big jump from Jackson and a major breakout.

SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Basketball rankings are also extremely high on Magic guard Evan Fournier, who wasn't among the top 15 players at his position last season, but is SportsLine's No. 11 shooting guard for 2018-19. In fact, he's ranked similarly to players like Lou Williams, Nicolas Batum, Zach LaVine and Klay Thompson. Fournier averaged a career-high 17.8 points, but missed 25 games with an MCL strain last season.

With a frontcourt that now features Mo Bamba and Aaron Gordon, Fournier's backcourt scoring is going to be a critical component for a young Magic team that hopes to move into playoff contention. He's a breakout candidate whose ADP is the 13th shooting guard off the board.

The model has also identified a rookie point guard who could have more Fantasy Basketball value than an All-Star at the same position. This pick could be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.

So what Fantasy basketball breakouts should you be all over? And which guard will come out of nowhere to be a top Fantasy option? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven model that powered all three major Fantasy sites and find out.