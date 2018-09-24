Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2018: Top sleepers from model that nailed Aaron Gordon's breakout

The 2018 NBA season gets underway Oct. 16 and Fantasy Basketball players everywhere are preparing for their drafts. Finding the most accurate 2018 Fantasy Basketball rankings is the key to a successful season, and while you're prepping, identifying the top 2018 Fantasy Basketball sleepers can give you a major advantage over your competition. Just ask anybody who took Magic forward Aaron Gordon last season. Gordon averaged 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 2016-17, but SportsLine's Fantasy basketball rankings and projections called for a 20 percent increase in production. The result: Gordon finished the season at 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds, and anybody who took him was well on their way to a league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the upcoming season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2018, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox.

Fox averaged 11.6 points and 4.4 assists as a rookie out of Kentucky last season, but he finished on a strong note, logging 14.6 points, six rebounds and 5.2 assists over his final five outings. Combine that with strong showings in summer league games and Fox is in line to be one of the top 2018 Fantasy Basketball sleepers you can count on.

SportsLine's model has Fox ranked among the top 20 point guards heading into 2018, ahead of players like Rajon Rondo and Ish Smith, who had more Fantasy points than Fox last season.

Another sleeper the model loves: Bulls power forward Lauri Markkanen.

The Finn out of Arizona showed promise in his first season, averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds. His role expanded down the stretch as well, as he scored at least 20 points in five of the final seven games he played.

The model has Markkanen as the 12th-best player at his position heading into 2018-19, and you can expect more production from him than players like Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Derrick Favors, who had more Fantasy points last season. The model also says Markkanen is a better Fantasy value than 2018 No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III.

SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Basketball cheat sheets are also high on a guard you're not thinking about who is poised to outperform players like Klay Thompson and JJ Redick. This pick could be the difference between winning your league and going home with nothing.

So what Fantasy basketball sleepers should you be all over? And which guard will come out of nowhere to be one of the top Fantasy options? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven model that powered all three Fantasy sites and find out.