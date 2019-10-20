Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2019: Best sleepers from simulation that nailed Lauri Markkanen's breakout

In an NBA offseason defined by sweeping change, NBA MVP and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking to dominate the Eastern Conference with Kawhi Leonard leaving the Raptors for the Clippers and the Nets still a year of rehab away from being able to unite Kevin Durant (Achilles) with Kyrie Irving. But will losing Malcolm Brogdon set Milwaukee back? And how will sharpshooters Wesley Matthews and Kyle Korver help spread the floor for Milwaukee's core? It could all have a major impact on the 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings. As owners try to identify the 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers who might take their team over the top, they'll have to weigh how all the offseason change affects everything in the NBA. So before your upcoming Fantasy basketball drafts, be sure to check out the 2019 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, for example, the model identified Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen as one of its Fantasy basketball sleepers. The All-Rookie from 2017-18 averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in his first season in Chicago, but took a major step forward just as the model predicted in Year No. 2, averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting nearly identical percentage of 43 percent from the floor and 36 percent from beyond the arc. The model also nailed Aaron Gordon's big season the year prior, calling for a 20 percent production increase as he went from 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game to 17.6 and 7.9.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the upcoming season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

One of the biggest 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Raptors center Serge Ibaka. The veteran had his best season since 2013-14 with the Thunder last season in Toronto, averaging 15.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while helping the Raptors to their first-ever title.

Now, with Leonard leaving in free agency to join the Clippers, Ibaka, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol will all have to take on larger scoring roles to make up for the loss. That should mean more minutes, more shots and more overall productivity for Ibaka. Which is why the SportsLine Projection Model ranks him ahead of players with eight-round ADPs like Jonas Valanciunas, DeAndre Jordan and Thomas Bryant despite a ninth-round 2019 Fantasy basketball ADP of his own.

Another sleeper the model loves: Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. The former Michigan guard spent two seasons in New York, two seasons in Atlanta and then almost two seasons in New York again before he was traded to the Mavericks as part of the Kristaps Porzingis-Dennis Smith Jr. trade a season ago. Now he should benefit from being part of an emerging Mavericks squad.

Dallas will get Porzingis back from injury to start the season and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic needs a wing partner who can score. As it so happens, that's been Hardaway's niche his entire career. Hardaway has averaged 17.5 ppg and 18.1 ppg the last two seasons, and Doncic's creativity, combined with Porzingis' ability to spread the floor should yield higher-quality scoring looks for Hardaway. That's why he ranks ahead of Josh Richardson (7th round ADP), Brandon Ingram (8th) and Caris LeVert (8th) in SportsLine's rankings despite an ADP of 96.40 (9th round).

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets also have a stunning prediction for Pelicans forward Zion Williamson who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

