Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2019: NBA sleepers, breakouts and biggest busts from model that warned about Zach Randolph

With NBA Opening Night just a few days away, the league has appropriately been using Charles Bradley's "Changes" in promotions after one of the wildest NBA offseasons in history. The Pelicans traded Anthony Davis to the Lakers where he'll join LeBron James on one of the new superteams in the Western Conference. However, the Pelicans did manage to win the Zion Williamson lottery and both teams will be in action on Tuesday with New Orleans taking on the defending champion Raptors. Meanwhile, the Lakers will take on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers in the second game of the doubleheader. But how will all those "Changes" impact the 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings? And where should you be turning to find the 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the season? Be sure to check out the 2019 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before your upcoming Fantasy basketball drafts.

Just last year, the SportsLine Projection Model identified Zach Randolph as one of its busts to avoid in the 2018-19 season, predicting he'd finish behind reserves like Ivan Rabb (5.6 ppg in 17-18) and Luke Kornet (6.7 ppg in 17-18) despite having averaged 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds the season prior. The results? Randolph was traded from the Kings to the Mavericks and then released, never playing in a game last season. Anybody who faded Randolph avoided a big headache in their Fantasy basketball league.

This model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy basketball and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

The model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2019-20 NBA season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts.

One of the biggest 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Knicks center Bobby Portis. The one-time Bulls first-round pick was traded to the Wizards last season and signed with the Knicks during the offseason on a two-year, $30.75 million contract.

Now Portis should factor heavily into the Knicks' rotation as a PF/C who stretches the floor and is also a capable rebounder. Portis averaged a career-high 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds last season while shooting .393 from 3-point range and New York's ability to go big without sacrificing its ability to stretch the floor. Portis should see plenty of time with R.J. Barrett, Marcus Morris and Julius Randle because of it. That's why the model ranks him ahead of seventh-rounder DeAndre Jordan despite his 2019 Fantasy basketball ADP of 111 (10th round).

One of the 2019 Fantasy basketball busts the model has identified is Rockets center Clint Capela. The Houston franchise underwent a major facelift this offseason after trading Chris Paul and two first-round picks in order to reunite James Harden with Russell Westbrook.

And while there's little questioning that the Rockets as a whole benefit from the addition of another megastar who can take games over, Capela's numbers are almost sure to suffer as an interior presence who does most of his scoring near the rim.

Capela averaged a career-high 16.6 points last year but with Westbrook and Harden dominating the ball on the perimeter, he'll likely be relegated to more of a cleanup role down low. It's one he's suited well to play and he still brings value as a rebounder and rim protector, but a drop in scoring would certainly limit the 24-year-old's upside. Which is why the model ranks Capela, who has a fourth-round 2019 Fantasy basketball ADP, behind Al Horford (5th) and Domantas Sabonis (6th) in the center rankings.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets also have a stunning prediction for Pelicans forward Zion Williamson who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Knowing what value you can get out of the most exciting superstar to enter the league since LeBron James could be the difference between winning and losing your league.

So what's the exact value of every NBA player in the Fantasy basketball rankings 2019? And where should Zion Williamson be in your Fantasy basketball rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven model that powered all three Fantasy sites and find out.