Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2019: NBA sleepers, breakouts and busts from advanced computer that warned about Zach Randolph

With the 2019 NBA preseason underway, Fantasy basketball owners are getting their first looks at highly-anticipated rookies Zion Williamson of the Pelicans, Ja Morant of the Grizzlies and R.J. Barrett of the Knicks. Williamson is averaging 22.5 points per game in two preseason games, Morant is averaging 7.0 points and 8.5 assists, and Barrett had 17 points in just over 39 minutes in his first taste of NBA action. But where should those three rank in the Fantasy basketball rankings 2019? And how will stars with new teams like Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis see their values impacted by offseason moves? Be sure to check out the 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine for all the help you need identifying the potential 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define your season.

Just last year, the SportsLine Projection Model identified Zach Randolph as one of its busts to avoid in the 2018-19 season, predicting he'd finish behind reserves like Ivan Rabb (5.6 ppg in 17-18) and Luke Kornet (6.7 ppg in 17-18) despite having averaged 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds the season prior. The results? Randolph was traded from the Kings to the Mavericks and then released, never playing in a game last season. Anybody who faded Randolph avoided a big headache in their Fantasy basketball league.

This model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football basketball and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

The model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2019-20 NBA season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts.

One of the biggest 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Knicks center Bobby Portis. The one-time Bulls first-round pick was traded to the Wizards last season and signed with the Knicks during the offseason on a two-year, $30.75 million contract.

Now Portis should factor heavily into the Knicks' rotation as a PF/C who stretches the floor and is also a capable rebounder. Portis averaged a career-high 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds last season while shooting .393 from 3-point range and New York's ability to go big without sacrificing its ability to stretch the floor. Portis should see plenty of time with R.J. Barrett, Marcus Morris and Julius Randle because of it. That's why the model ranks him ahead of seventh-rounder DeAndre Jordan despite his 2019 Fantasy basketball ADP of 111 (10th round).

One of the 2019 Fantasy basketball busts the model has identified is Knicks small forward Kevin Knox. The Kentucky product was a top-10 pick (No. 9) just a season ago but he's likely to see his role reduced with the Knicks adding Barrett and Portis in free agency.

Knox struggled to score efficiently in his rookie season, shooting just 37 percent from the field with an eFG of just .438. Knox was also a virtual non-factor as a rebounder and rim protector, averaging just 4.5 rebounds and 0.3 blocks per game despite playing quite a few of his minutes at power forward.

Knox was worth -1.3 win shares last season and now a reduced role threatens to cut into even the scoring (12.2 ppg) that gave him some value. Which is why the model ranks him behind small forwards available in the 13th round or later like Will Barton, Joe Harris and Justin Holiday despite a current 2019 Fantasy basketball ADP of 118.83 (10th round) in CBS Sports leagues.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets also have a stunning prediction for Pelicans forward Zion Williamson who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Knowing what value you can get out of the most exciting superstar to enter the league since LeBron James could be the difference between winning and losing your league.

So what's the exact value of every NBA player in the Fantasy basketball rankings 2019? And where should Zion Williamson be in your Fantasy basketball rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven model that powered all three Fantasy sites and find out.