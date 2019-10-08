Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2019: NBA sleepers, breakouts and busts from computer that warned about Zach Randolph

With NBA training camps having ramped up, at least one team is being proactive about the next offseason's free agent market. The Toronto Raptors agreed to a one-year, $31 million extension with five-time All-Star guard Kyle Lowry this week – extending his contract through the 2021 season. Lowry is set to make $33.3 million in the final year of his existing contract, and solidifies the Raptors' desire to keep him a part of their long-term plans as they rebuild a post-championship roster. The 15-year pro enters his eighth season in Toronto without Kawhi Leonard, but with Serge Ibaka, Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol still on the roster. Is Lowry a wise choice for Fantasy owners looking for a franchise point guard? A reliable set of Fantasy basketball rankings 2019 is the best way to sort through some of those complicated issues. The proven computer model at SportsLine is your best chance at identifying 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts. Its Fantasy basketball cheat sheets and 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings are live-updated to make sure you're always operating with the most current information as you hunt for the hidden gems that define your season.

Just last year, the SportsLine Projection Model identified Zach Randolph as one of its busts to avoid in the 2018-19 season, predicting he'd finish behind reserves like Ivan Rabb (5.6 ppg in 17-18) and Luke Kornet (6.7 ppg in 17-18) despite having averaged 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds the season prior. The results? Randolph was traded from the Kings to the Mavericks and then released, never playing in a game last season. Anybody who faded Randolph avoided a big headache in their Fantasy basketball league.

This model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

The model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2019-20 NBA season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts.

One of the biggest 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Indiana Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo. The former All-Star is coming off a ruptured quadriceps in his right knee sustained in January, and resumed on-court work in June. Before the injury, Oladipo was averaging 18.8 points per game. The second overall pick in the 2013 draft, Oladipo has averaged 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in his career.

Once Oladipo does return to action, he will do so with two new Pacers starters from the 2018-19 season. The Pacers inked seven offseason free agents, including point guard Malcolm Brogdon and small forward T.J. Warren. That lineup should prove beneficial for Oladipo upon his return, and that's why the model ranks him as the No. 8 shooting guard for 2019-20 -- ahead of players like Lou Williams, Buddy Hield and Jamal Murray.

One of the 2019 Fantasy basketball busts the model has identified is Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball. The former No. 2 overall pick was traded from the Lakers to New Orleans as part of the Anthony Davis trade this offseason. Many are projecting that a more prominent role in the offense may lead to an uptick in offensive production, which is why his 2019 Fantasy basketball ADP is 59.50 in CBS Sports leagues.

However, Ball's limitations as a shooter certainly cap his upside. Ball has a career effective field-goal percentage of .461 which is well below the league average of .524. He rarely gets to the foul line (1.2 attempts per game for his career) and shoots it miserably when he gets there (41.7 percent) and he's a career 31.5 percent shooter from beyond the arc. That's why the model ranks him behind eighth-round options like Goran Dragic and Dennis Schroder, despite the fact that Ball is going in the fifth round on average.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets also have a stunning prediction for Pelicans forward Zion Williamson who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

