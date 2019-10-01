Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2019: NBA sleepers, breakouts and busts from model that warned about Zach Randolph

The NBA offseason has taken on a life of its own in recent years and the 2019 summer break was one of the wildest we've seen yet. After failing to get a trade done before the deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers finally managed to land Anthony Davis to pair with LeBron James, and then we saw free agents Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker all jump ship in free agency. The Rockets added Russell Westbrook via trade and the Clippers pulled off a trade for Paul George to pair him with Leonard, creating a new power dynamic in the Western Conference. All of those players (with the exception of Durant as he recovers from a torn Achilles) will be near the top of the 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings. However, it's often the hidden gems and potential landmines in every draft that define a Fantasy basketball season. So be sure to check out the Fantasy basketball rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine to help unearth the 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts who make the difference this season.

Just last year, the SportsLine Projection Model identified Zach Randolph as one of its busts to avoid in the 2018-19 season, predicting he'd finish behind reserves like Ivan Rabb (5.6 ppg in 17-18) and Luke Kornet (6.7 ppg in 17-18) despite having averaged 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds the season prior. The results? Randolph was traded from the Kings to the Mavericks and then released, never playing in a game last season. Anybody who faded Randolph avoided a big headache in their Fantasy basketball league.

This model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football basketball and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

The model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2019-20 NBA season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts.

One of the 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is extremely high on: Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma star finished second in Rookie of the Year voting to Luka Doncic a season ago by averaging 19.1 points and 8.1 assists per game to finish as the No. 12 point guard in Fantasy basketball.

However, Young picked up his game considerably after the NBA All-Star Game last season and that improvement is a big reason why the model is forecasting major improvement in 2019-20. Young increased his shooting percentage from 40.6 to 44.2 and saw his 3-point percentage jump from 31.2 to 34.8 from before the All-Star break to after.

That led to a ppg increase of 16.9 to 24.7 while he also went from averaging 7.6 assists to 9.2 assists. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 5 point guard for the 2019-20 season. Young is being drafted in the third round on average but the model expects him to outperform second-round picks at point guard like Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

One of the 2019 Fantasy basketball busts the model has identified is Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown. Brown enters his fourth season having averaged 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds the past two seasons, but he saw dips in minutes per game (30.7 to 25.9), points per game (14.5 to 13.0) and rebounds per game (4.9 to 4.2) from his second season to his third season.

Brown will now have to adjust to life without Al Horford and Kyrie Irving and adjust to life with Kemba Walker, who is a shoot-first point guard. He'll also have rookie Grant Williams cutting into some of his minutes at small forward behind Jayson Tatum, which could further impact his value. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 18 shooting guard, behind 11th-round option Tim Hardaway Jr. and 12th-rounder Evan Fournier despite an 2019 Fantasy basketball ADP in the eighth round.

