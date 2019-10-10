Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2019: NBA sleepers, breakouts and busts from proven computer that warned about Zach Randolph

The 2019-20 NBA season is just around the corner and Fantasy basketball owners are prepping for their upcoming drafts. The movement of big stars during an intense 2019 NBA offseason will obviously require an adjustment from everybody trying to make sure they're getting maximum value out of their top picks. However, making sure your Fantasy basketball lineups are strong across the board means you've got to identify hidden gems and avoid any of the major disappointments who are sure to leave you shaking your head at season's end. Might Kemba Walker's numbers take a tumble going from Charlotte to Boston? Will Luka Doncic make the leap from impressive young player to superstar? Finding these 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts will define the season, so be sure to check out the 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Just last year, the SportsLine Projection Model identified Zach Randolph as one of its busts to avoid in the 2018-19 season, predicting he'd finish behind reserves like Ivan Rabb (5.6 ppg in 17-18) and Luke Kornet (6.7 ppg in 17-18) despite having averaged 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds the season prior. The results? Randolph was traded from the Kings to the Mavericks and then released, never playing in a game last season. Anybody who faded Randolph avoided a big headache in their Fantasy basketball league.

This model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football basketball and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

The model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2019-20 NBA season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts.

One of the biggest 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Knicks center Bobby Portis. The one-time Bulls first-round pick was traded to the Wizards last season and signed with the Knicks during the offseason on a two-year, $30.75 million contract.

Now Portis should factor heavily into the Knicks' rotation as a PF/C who stretches the floor and is also a capable rebounder. Portis averaged a career-high 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds last season while shooting .393 from 3-point range and New York's ability to go big without sacrificing its ability to stretch the floor. Portis should see plenty of time with R.J. Barrett, Marcus Morris and Julius Randle because of it. That's why the model ranks him ahead of seventh-rounder DeAndre Jordan despite his 2019 Fantasy basketball ADP of 111 (10th round).

One of the 2019 Fantasy basketball busts the model has identified is Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball. The former No. 2 overall pick was traded from the Lakers to New Orleans as part of the Anthony Davis trade this offseason. Many are projecting that a more prominent role in the offense may lead to an uptick in offensive production, which is why his 2019 Fantasy basketball ADP is 59.50 in CBS Sports leagues.

However, Ball's limitations as a shooter certainly cap his upside. Ball has a career effective field-goal percentage of .461 which is well below the league average of .524. He rarely gets to the foul line (1.2 attempts per game for his career) and shoots it miserably when he gets there (41.7 percent) and he's a career 31.5 percent shooter from beyond the arc. That's why the model ranks him behind eighth-round options like Goran Dragic and Dennis Schroder, despite the fact that Ball is going in the fifth round on average.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets also have a stunning prediction for Pelicans forward Zion Williamson who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Knowing what value you can get out of the most exciting superstar to enter the league since LeBron James could be the difference between winning and losing your league.

So what's the exact value of every NBA player in the Fantasy basketball rankings 2019? And where should Zion Williamson be in your Fantasy basketball rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven model that powered all three Fantasy sites and find out.