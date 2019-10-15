Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2019: NBA sleepers, breakouts and busts from proven simulation that warned about Zach Randolph

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry may be entering his 11th season, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr made headlines recently when he said he believes the superstar is at the "peak" of his basketball ability -- both mentally and physically. Curry is coming off a 2018-19 season that saw him average 27.3 points per game and lead the Warriors to their fifth straight NBA Finals appearance despite injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. The two-time MVP is also expected to be more of a leader in Golden State this year after veterans Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala moved on. Curry is one of the game's premier players, but is he the best available NBA Fantasy point guard? A reliable set of Fantasy basketball rankings 2019 is the best way to sort through which players to pick and why. It's also the best way to see how the league's Fantasy basketball rookies project for next season. The proven computer model at SportsLine is your best chance at identifying 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Just last year, the SportsLine Projection Model identified Zach Randolph as one of its busts to avoid in the 2018-19 season, predicting he'd finish behind reserves like Ivan Rabb (5.6 ppg in 17-18) and Luke Kornet (6.7 ppg in 17-18) despite having averaged 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds the season prior. The results? Randolph was traded from the Kings to the Mavericks and then released, never playing in a game last season. Anybody who faded Randolph avoided a big headache in their Fantasy basketball league.

The model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings possible.

One of the biggest 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Knicks center Bobby Portis. The one-time Bulls first-round pick was traded to the Wizards last season and signed with the Knicks during the offseason on a two-year, $30.75 million contract.

Now Portis should factor heavily into the Knicks' rotation as a PF/C who stretches the floor and is also a capable rebounder. Portis averaged a career-high 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds last season while shooting .393 from 3-point range and New York's ability to go big without sacrificing its ability to stretch the floor. Portis should see plenty of time with R.J. Barrett, Marcus Morris and Julius Randle because of it. That's why the model ranks him ahead of seventh-rounder DeAndre Jordan despite his 2019 Fantasy basketball ADP of 111 (10th round).

One of the 2019 Fantasy basketball busts the model has identified is Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Larry Nance Jr.

The 2015 first-round pick of the Los Angeles Lakers is on his second stint with the Cavaliers, having averaged just 9.4 points per game in 67 games (30 starts) last season in 26.8 minutes per game. The 6-foot-9 Wyoming product signed a four-year, $45 million contract last season -- only to sprain the MCL in his right knee two months later.

Nance shot a career-low 52 percent from the field last season, and has seen his time reduced this preseason as center Tristan Thompson and power forward Kevin Love are healthy. Nance appears unable to beat out Thompson for the 5, and thus will be relegated to the bench in 2019-20. That is why the model ranks Nance behind power forwards available in the 11th round or later like Marcus Morris, Kelly Olynyk and Kyle Anderson despite a current 2019 Fantasy basketball ADP of 113.14 (10th round) in CBS Sports leagues.

Zion Williamson was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

