Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2019: NBA sleepers, breakouts and busts from simulation that warned about Zach Randolph

With the 2019-20 NBA season approaching rapidly and Fantasy basketball drafts being scheduled across the country, identifying potential 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts is priority No. 1 for Fantasy basketball owners. It's been a hectic offseason with superstars like Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard among the many stars who have changed teams this summer. Meanwhile, dynamic rookies like Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and R.J. Barrett will look to make their impact and second-year studs like Luka Doncic, Trae Young and DeAndre Ayton will all look to take the next step in their young careers.

Just last year, the SportsLine Projection Model identified Zach Randolph as one of its busts to avoid in the 2018-19 season, predicting he'd finish behind reserves like Ivan Rabb (5.6 ppg in 17-18) and Luke Kornet (6.7 ppg in 17-18) despite having averaged 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds the season prior. The results? Randolph was traded from the Kings to the Mavericks and then released, never playing in a game last season. Anybody who faded Randolph avoided a big headache in their Fantasy basketball league.

The model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2019-20 NBA season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts.

One of the 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is extremely high on: Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma star finished second in Rookie of the Year voting to Luka Doncic a season ago by averaging 19.1 points and 8.1 assists per game to finish as the No. 12 point guard in Fantasy basketball.

However, Young picked up his game considerably after the NBA All-Star Game last season and that improvement is a big reason why the model is forecasting major improvement in 2019-20. Young increased his shooting percentage from 40.6 to 44.2 and saw his 3-point percentage jump from 31.2 to 34.8 from before the All-Star break to after.

That led to a ppg increase of 16.9 to 24.7 while he also went from averaging 7.6 assists to 9.2 assists. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 5 point guard for the 2019-20 season. Young is being drafted in the third round on average but the model expects him to outperform second-round picks at point guard like Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

One of the 2019 Fantasy basketball busts the model has identified is Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball. The former No. 2 overall pick was traded from the Lakers to New Orleans as part of the Anthony Davis trade this offseason. Many are projecting that a more prominent role in the offense may lead to an uptick in offensive production, which is why his 2019 Fantasy basketball ADP is 59.50 in CBS Sports leagues.

However, Ball's limitations as a shooter certainly cap his upside. Ball has a career effective field-goal percentage of .461 which is well below the league average of .524. He rarely gets to the foul line (1.2 attempts per game for his career) and shoots it miserably when he gets there (41.7 percent) and he's a career 31.5 percent shooter from beyond the arc. That's why the model ranks him behind eighth-round options like Goran Dragic and Dennis Schroder, despite the fact that Ball is going in the fifth round on average.

