Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2019: NBA sleepers, top breakouts and busts from simulation that warned about Zach Randolph

The 2019-20 NBA season is just around the corner with Opening Night featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis taking on Kawhi Leonard in Lakers vs. Clippers, while the defending champion Raptors will begin life without Leonard as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans. That means it's down to the wire for Fantasy basketball players holding last-minute drafts, and with so many storylines to navigate in the 2019-20 NBA season, a reliable set of Fantasy basketball rankings 2019 are a must-have. Players like Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Steph Curry, James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are sure to go off the board early in most drafts. But will any of them be Fantasy basketball busts? And which potential 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers could be the key to a championship? Before making any picks, you absolutely need to see the 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine, given its history of identifying sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Just last year, the SportsLine Projection Model identified Zach Randolph as one of its busts to avoid in the 2018-19 season, predicting he'd finish behind reserves like Ivan Rabb (5.6 ppg in 17-18) and Luke Kornet (6.7 ppg in 17-18) despite having averaged 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds the season prior. The results? Randolph was traded from the Kings to the Mavericks and then released, never playing in a game last season. Anybody who faded Randolph avoided a big headache in their Fantasy basketball league.

This model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy basketball and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

The model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2019-20 NBA season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts.

One of the biggest 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Knicks center Bobby Portis. The one-time Bulls first-round pick was traded to the Wizards last season and signed with the Knicks during the offseason on a two-year, $30.75 million contract.

Now Portis should factor heavily into the Knicks' rotation as a PF/C who stretches the floor and is also a capable rebounder. Portis averaged a career-high 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds last season while shooting .393 from 3-point range and New York's ability to go big without sacrificing its ability to stretch the floor. Portis should see plenty of time with R.J. Barrett, Marcus Morris and Julius Randle because of it. That's why the model ranks him ahead of seventh-rounder DeAndre Jordan despite his Fantasy basketball ADP 2019 of 111 (10th round).

One of the 2019 Fantasy basketball busts the model has identified is Heat center Bam Adebayo. Expectations are high for the 2017 first-round pick out of Kentucky as he's set to take on a larger role with Hassan Whiteside now with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The latest 2019 Fantasy basketball ADP shows Adebayo going off in the ninth round in CBS Sports standard leagues. And while he very well could put up better numbers than the 8.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game he averaged last year, SportsLine's model says he's being overvalued. In fact, Cody Zeller (15th-round ADP) and Brook Lopez (12th) are both ranked higher than Adebayo, and the model also expects similar production from players such as Alex Len (14th) and Dwight Howard (14th). There's no reason to reach for Adebayo with so many other comparable options going later, so he's one of the 2019 Fantasy basketball busts to completely avoid.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets also have a stunning prediction for Pelicans forward Zion Williamson who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, but will miss at least a few weeks with a knee injury. Knowing what value you can get out of the most exciting superstar to enter the league since LeBron James could be the difference between winning and losing your league.

So what's the exact value of every NBA player in the Fantasy basketball rankings 2019? And where should Zion Williamson be in your Fantasy basketball rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven model that powered all three Fantasy sites and find out.