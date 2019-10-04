Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from advanced computer that nailed Lauri Markkanen's breakout

The 2019-20 NBA season is just around the corner and everybody is anxious to see how an absolutely insane offseason has shifted the power dynamics in the NBA. The Warriors will be without Kevin Durant, who joined the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason (though he'll sit out the year as he recovers from a torn Achilles), and Klay Thompson isn't expected back from a torn ACL until after the NBA All-Star Game. Meanwhile, the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis to pair with LeBron James, the Rockets traded for Russell Westbrook to pair with James Harden and the Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard and traded for Paul George, leaving the Western Conference up for grabs. We know all those players will be near the top of the 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, but understanding how these moves might impact their value will be key. And it will be also imperative to build depth around those stars, so identifying 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers is a necessity. So be sure to check out the Fantasy basketball rankings 2019 and draft cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, for example, the model identified Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen as one of its Fantasy basketball sleepers. The All-Rookie from 2017-18 averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in his first season in Chicago, but took a major step forward just as the model predicted in Year No. 2, averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting nearly identical percentage of 43 percent from the floor and 36 percent from beyond the arc. The model also nailed Aaron Gordon's big season the year prior, calling for a 20 percent production increase as he went from 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game to 17.6 and 7.9.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the upcoming season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

One of the biggest 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Utah Jazz small forward Joe Ingles. The Australian made his NBA debut at age 27 and has developed into a starter that fully understands his role at age 32, making him a rather unusual sleeper candidate in Fantasy basketball circles.

However, Ingles averaged a career-high 12.1 points and 5.7 assists a season ago, while pulling down 4.0 rebounds and averaging 1.2 steals per game, making him a valuable multi-category contributor in the middle rounds. Late in the year for Utah, Ingles took on a larger role offensively both as a scorer and facilitator, averaging 13.1 points and 7.5 assists per game after the All-Star break.

Look for Ingles to continue down that path during the 2019-20 season and the addition of Mike Conley at point guard should also further enhance his role as a scorer from the perimeter. Which is why the model ranks him ahead of Rui Hachimura and Andrew Wiggins even though both of those small forward options are being drafted two rounds earlier than Ingles on average.

Another sleeper the model loves: Hawks point guard Trae Young. The Oklahoma product has constantly faced comparisons to Stephen Curry because of his range and he already had a solid rookie season in Atlanta.

Young averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 assists per game and was named first-team All-Rookie. However, what should excite Fantasy basketball owners most is what he did after the NBA All-Star break. In the 23 games he played after the break, Young's scoring went up from 16.9 to 24.7, his assists per game went from 7.6 to 9.2 and his 3-point shooting percentage jumped from 31.2 to 34.8.

With De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish now joining a rotation that also includes John Collins and Alex Len, Young has front-court options to drive his assist numbers up. He should also be a more polished scorer as evidenced by his improvement late last year. That's why the model's Fantasy basketball rankings 2019-20 list him as its No. 5 point guard after he finished as the No. 12 player at his position last season.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets also have a stunning prediction for Pelicans forward Zion Williamson who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Knowing what value you can get out of the most exciting superstar to enter the league since LeBron James could be the difference between winning and losing your league.

So what Fantasy basketball sleepers should you be all over? And where should Zion Williamson be in your Fantasy basketball rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven model that powered all three Fantasy sites and find out.