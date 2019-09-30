Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from advanced model that nailed Lauri Markkanen's breakout

One of the wildest NBA free agency seasons in recent history saw several Western Conference teams completely remade, as the Los Angeles Clippers adding superstar Kawhi Leonard fresh off a stint leading the NBA champion Toronto Raptors. The Clippers also dealt for Paul George to build a lineup that is an instant contender for the Larry O'Brien Trophy, but they aren't alone. The Los Angeles Lakers, who share the Staples Center with the Clippers, brought in former Pelican Anthony Davis. Houston moved Chris Paul to Oklahoma City for Russell Westbrook – reuniting Westbrook with former Thunder teammate James Harden. But which superstar tandem will mesh best in the West? A reliable set of 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings is the best way to answer that question. It's also the best way to see how the league's Fantasy basketball rookies project for next season. The proven computer model at SportsLine is your best chance at identifying 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers. Its Fantasy basketball rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are live-updated to make sure you're always operating with the most current information as you hunt for the hidden gems that define your season.

Last season, for example, the model identified Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen as one of its Fantasy basketball sleepers. The All-Rookie from 2017-18 averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in his first season in Chicago, but took a major step forward just as the model predicted in Year No. 2, averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting nearly identical percentage of 43 percent from the floor and 36 percent from beyond the arc. The model also nailed Aaron Gordon's big season the year prior, calling for a 20 percent production increase as he went from 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game to 17.6 and 7.9.

SportsLine has simulated the upcoming season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

One of the biggest 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Danilo Gallinari. The 11-year veteran from Italy is on his fourth different NBA team (having stints with the Knicks twice, Nuggets twice and Clippers for the past two seasons) after being a part of the Paul George trade. Gallinari blossomed as a Clipper in 2018-19, averaging a career-high 19.8 points and scoring 20 or more points in nine straight games for the first time in his career.

The rangy 6-foot-10, 233-pounder also shot a career-best 46.3 percent from the field while starting 68 games last season, and his points per 40 minutes average was a career-best 26.1. Joining a new-look Thunder team that also lost Russell Westbrook but added Chris Paul, Gallinari slides into a lineup that includes former Clippers teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Andre Roberson and Steven Adams. That lineup should prove beneficial for Gallinari, and that's why the model ranks him as the No. 4 small forward for 2019-20.

Another sleeper the model loves: Hawks point guard Trae Young. The Oklahoma product has constantly faced comparisons to Stephen Curry because of his range and he already had a solid rookie season in Atlanta.

Young averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 assists per game and was named first-team All-Rookie. However, what should excite Fantasy basketball owners most is what he did after the NBA All-Star break. In the 23 games he played after the break, Young's scoring went up from 16.9 to 24.7, his assists per game went from 7.6 to 9.2 and his 3-point shooting percentage jumped from 31.2 to 34.8.

With De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish now joining a rotation that also includes John Collins and Alex Len, Young has front-court options to drive his assist numbers up. He should also be a more polished scorer as evidenced by his improvement late last year. That's why the model's Fantasy basketball rankings 2019-20 list him as its No. 5 point guard after he finished as the No. 12 player at his position last season.

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

So what Fantasy basketball sleepers should you be all over? And where should Zion Williamson be in your Fantasy basketball rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven model that powered all three Fantasy sites and find out.