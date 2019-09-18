Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from model that nailed Lauri Markkanen's breakout

After one of the most eventful offseasons in recent memory, the 2019-20 NBA season is approaching quickly and excitement is at an all-time high. Anthony Davis joins LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers this season, while Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have formed their own superteam with the Clippers, making the Staples Center home to two legitimate title contenders. Meanwhile, the Rockets traded for Russell Westbrook, reuniting him with James Harden to form the NBA's most dangerous backcourt. But how will so many stars teaming up shape the 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, and which emerging young players will be this year's 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers? The proven computer model at SportsLine has a history of unearthing these hidden gems, and its Fantasy basketball rankings 2019 and cheat sheets can help ensure that you land the talent and depth needed to make a run at the title.

Last season, for example, the model identified Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen as one of its Fantasy basketball sleepers. The All-Rookie from 2017-18 averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in his first season in Chicago, but took a major step forward just as the model predicted in Year No. 2, averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting nearly identical percentage of 43 percent from the floor and 36 percent from beyond the arc. The model also nailed Aaron Gordon's big season the year prior, calling for a 20 percent production increase as he went from 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game to 17.6 and 7.9.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the upcoming season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

One of the biggest 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic. The 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year got his career off to a brilliant start, averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists while effectively guarding three positions. That was good enough to rank ninth in the NBA in Fantasy points per game among players eligible to play point guard.

However, the model says he'll take a major step forward and finish as the No. 4 point guard for the 2019-20 season, putting ahead of players like Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Jrue Holiday, who all finished ahead of him in average Fantasy points per game last season. Look for Doncic to improve upon his efficiency metrics after shooting 32.5 percent from deep and 42.7 percent from the floor a season ago. His numbers will also surge with Kristaps Porzingis coming back from a knee injury to make his Mavericks debut.

Another sleeper the model loves: Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield. After spending four seasons at Oklahoma where he developed into arguably the top scorer in the nation, Hield has steadily developed into a quality scorer in the NBA, averaging a career-high 20.7 points per game in 2018-19.

Hield shot 45.8 percent from the floor and an impressive 42.7 percent from the three-point line, while also averaging a career-best 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. That was good enough to rank No. 12 in Fantasy points per game among qualifying shooting guards for the year. However, the model says Hield and the rest of the exciting young Kings roster will take a step forward and projects him to finish as the No. 7 shooting guard.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy Basketball cheat sheets also have a stunning prediction for Pelicans forward Zion Williamson who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Knowing what value you can get out of the most exciting superstar to enter the league since LeBron James could be the difference between winning and losing your league.

