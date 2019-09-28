Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from proven model that nailed Lauri Markkanen's breakout

With the preseason beginning on Oct. 4 and the regular season beginning with Raptors vs. Pelicans and Lakers vs. Clippers on Oct. 22, Fantasy basketball drafts are being scheduled across the country and everybody is trying to sort through how a frantic offseason might impact value. Jimmy Butler went from being part of a loaded Sixers starting five with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and J.J. Redick to being the No. 1 option with the Heat. But will a more ball-dominant role lead to more productivity for Butler with less help around him? And can the young, talented roster of the Kings loaded with potential 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers like De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield be the key to building a Fantasy basketball lineup with depth and quality across the board? A reliable set of 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings could be the difference between winning and losing your league and the proven computer model at SportsLine has a history of outperforming the experts when it comes to finding value in your Fantasy basketball drafts.

Last season, for example, the model identified Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen as one of its Fantasy basketball sleepers. The All-Rookie from 2017-18 averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in his first season in Chicago, but took a major step forward just as the model predicted in Year No. 2, averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting nearly identical percentage of 43 percent from the floor and 36 percent from beyond the arc. The model also nailed Aaron Gordon's big season the year prior, calling for a 20 percent production increase as he went from 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game to 17.6 and 7.9.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the upcoming season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

One of the biggest 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Clipper shooting guard Lou Williams. The three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year will continue to provide scoring juice for a roster that now includes Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Williams' role should be largely unaffected and attention paid to Leonard and George may even wind up improving the overall quality of Williams' looks.

Williams shot 36.1 percent from beyond the arc last year and averaged 20.0 points per game in just 26.6 minutes per night. With Doc Rivers likely to focus on keeping Leonard and George healthy for a deep postseason run, Williams may even see his minutes go up in 2019-20, and the value in that is clear given his ability to create shots himself. That's why the model ranks him as the No. 7 shooting guard despite a seventh-round ADP in standard CBS Sports leagues. In fact, Williams ranks ahead of Zach LaVine, Buddy Hield and Jamal Murray, who are all going two rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper the model loves: Hawks point guard Trae Young. The Oklahoma product has constantly faced comparisons to Stephen Curry because of his range and he already had a solid rookie season in Atlanta.

Young averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 assists per game and was named first-team All-Rookie. However, what should excite Fantasy basketball owners most is what he did after the NBA All-Star break. In the 23 games he played after the break, Young's scoring went up from 16.9 to 24.7, his assists per game went from 7.6 to 9.2 and his 3-point shooting percentage jumped from 31.2 to 34.8.

With De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish now joining a rotation that also includes John Collins and Alex Len, Young has front-court options to drive his assist numbers up. He should also be a more polished scorer as evidenced by his improvement late last year. That's why the model's Fantasy basketball rankings 2019-20 list him as its No. 5 point guard after he finished as the No. 12 player at his position last season.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets also have a stunning prediction for Pelicans forward Zion Williamson who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Knowing what value you can get out of the most exciting superstar to enter the league since LeBron James could be the difference between winning and losing your league.

So what Fantasy basketball sleepers should you be all over? And where should Zion Williamson be in your Fantasy basketball rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven model that powered all three Fantasy sites and find out.