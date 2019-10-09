Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from proven projection model that nailed Lauri Markkanen's breakout

The NBA preseason offers Fantasy basketball owners a small glimpse of how a particular player or offensive scheme is set to perform in the upcoming season. And for rookies or NBA veterans who find themselves on a new team, the preseason is a great chance to get up to speed with their new teammates and schematic systems. Anthony Davis and LeBron James have teamed up with the Los Angeles Lakers and Fantasy basketball owners are already salivating after they manhandled the Golden State Warriors on Saturday 123-101. Davis finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in 18 minutes, while James recorded 15 points and eight assists in 18 minutes. We know those superstars will be near the top of the Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, but with drafts quickly approaching, owners will be scouring preseason stats for signs of potential 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers. So before you go on the clock, be sure to check out the 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine for insights on where to find value at every stage of your upcoming Fantasy basketball drafts.

Last season, for example, the model identified Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen as one of its Fantasy basketball sleepers. The All-Rookie from 2017-18 averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in his first season in Chicago, but took a major step forward just as the model predicted in Year No. 2, averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting nearly identical percentage of 43 percent from the floor and 36 percent from beyond the arc. The model also nailed Aaron Gordon's big season the year prior, calling for a 20 percent production increase as he went from 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game to 17.6 and 7.9.

One of the biggest 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Utah Jazz small forward Joe Ingles. The Australian made his NBA debut at age 27 and has developed into a starter that fully understands his role at age 32, making him a rather unusual sleeper candidate in Fantasy basketball circles.

However, Ingles averaged a career-high 12.1 points and 5.7 assists a season ago, while pulling down 4.0 rebounds and averaging 1.2 steals per game, making him a valuable multi-category contributor in the middle rounds. Late in the year for Utah, Ingles took on a larger role offensively both as a scorer and facilitator, averaging 13.1 points and 7.5 assists per game after the All-Star break.

Look for Ingles to continue down that path during the 2019-20 season and the addition of Mike Conley at point guard should also further enhance his role as a scorer from the perimeter. Which is why the model ranks him ahead of Rui Hachimura and Andrew Wiggins even though both of those small forward options are being drafted two rounds earlier than Ingles on average.

Another one of the Fantasy basketball sleepers the model loves is Heat power forward Kelly Olynyk. The former Gonzaga star and Celtics bench player has gotten more frequent starts in Miami and this year he should slot in at the power forward position in a lineup that should be much improved with the acquisition of Jimmy Butler. Olynyk has averaged 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while playing 23.2 minutes per night in two seasons with the Heat, and his ability to stretch the floor and draw larger defenders out of the post should be integral to Butler and Goran Dragic attacking off the dribble.

Olynyk is a career 36.7 percent 3-point shooter and he's had an impressive .572 effective field goal percentage with Miami, so he's efficient when he's given shots. When logging at least 30 minutes on the floor last season, Olynyk averaged an impressive 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, which is why the model ranks Olynyk ahead of players with 11th-round 2019 Fantasy basketball ADPs like Brandon Clarke and Larry Nance Jr., despite the fact that Olynyk is going in the 14th-round on average.

