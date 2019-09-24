Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from same model that nailed Lauri Markkanen's breakout

With NBA free agency becoming an international spectacle, the 2019-20 Fantasy basketball rankings have changed dramatically. As franchise players become the second or third stars on super-teams, it could be difficult to figure out what to expect. What will happen to James Harden and Russell Westbrook's usage rates now that they'll need to share the ball in Houston? How is Kemba Walker's value impacted as he moves from the Hornets to the Celtics? A reliable set of Fantasy basketball rankings 2019 is the best way to sort through some of those complicated issues. It's also the best way to see how the league's Fantasy basketball rookies project for next season. The proven computer model at SportsLine is your best chance at identifying 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers. Its Fantasy basketball cheat sheets are live-updated to make sure you're always operating with the most current information as you hunt for the hidden gems that define your season.

Last season, for example, the model identified Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen as one of its Fantasy basketball sleepers. The All-Rookie from 2017-18 averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in his first season in Chicago, but took a major step forward just as the model predicted in Year No. 2, averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting nearly identical percentage of 43 percent from the floor and 36 percent from beyond the arc. The model also nailed Aaron Gordon's big season the year prior, calling for a 20 percent production increase as he went from 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game to 17.6 and 7.9.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the upcoming season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

One of the biggest 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic. The 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year got his career off to a brilliant start, averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists while effectively guarding three positions. That was good enough to rank ninth in the NBA in Fantasy points per game among players eligible to play point guard.

However, the model says he'll take a major step forward and finish as the No. 4 point guard for the 2019-20 season, putting ahead of players like Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Jrue Holiday, who all finished ahead of him in average Fantasy points per game last season. Look for Doncic to improve upon his efficiency metrics after shooting 32.5 percent from deep and 42.7 percent from the floor a season ago. His numbers will also surge with Kristaps Porzingis coming back from a knee injury to make his Mavericks debut.

Another sleeper the model loves: Hawks point guard Trae Young. The Oklahoma product has constantly faced comparisons to Stephen Curry because of his range and he already had a solid rookie season in Atlanta.

Young averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 assists per game and was named first-team All-Rookie. However, what should excite Fantasy basketball owners most is what he did after the NBA All-Star break. In the 23 games he played after the break, Young's scoring went up from 16.9 to 24.7, his assists per game went from 7.6 to 9.2 and his three-point shooting percentage jumped from 31.2 to 34.8.

With De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish now joining a rotation that also includes John Collins and Alex Len, Young has front-court options to drive his assist numbers up. He should also be a more polished scorer as evidenced by his improvement late last year. That's why the model's Fantasy basketball rankings 2019-20 list him as its No. 5 point guard after he finished as the No. 12 player at his position last season.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy Basketball cheat sheets also have a stunning prediction for Pelicans forward Zion Williamson who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Knowing what value you can get out of the most exciting superstar to enter the league since LeBron James could be the difference between winning and losing your league.

So what Fantasy basketball sleepers should you be all over? And where should Zion Williamson be in your Fantasy basketball rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven model that powered all three Fantasy sites and find out.