Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2019: Sleepers from simulation that nailed Lauri Markkanen's breakout

The 2019 NBA preseason is underway and the regular season begins on Tuesday, Oct. 22 when the defending-champion Toronto Raptors hoist their first title banner and then take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET. Then the new-look Los Angeles Lakers take on the revamped Los Angeles Clippers in a 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Fantasy basketball owners will be curious to see how all the change impacts NBA Fantasy action. Kawhi Leonard has gone from the Raptors to the Clippers where he is joined by Paul George, and Zion Williamson is the new face of the Pelicans after Anthony Davis was traded to team up with LeBron James and the Lakers. But where will they all end up in the Fantasy basketball rankings 2019? And what potential 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers can you find that will outperform their 2019 Fantasy basketball ADP and help lead you to a title? Be sure to check out the Fantasy basketball rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine before your upcoming Fantasy basketball drafts.

Last season, for example, the model identified Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen as one of its Fantasy basketball sleepers. The All-Rookie from 2017-18 averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in his first season in Chicago, but took a major step forward just as the model predicted in Year No. 2, averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting nearly identical percentage of 43 percent from the floor and 36 percent from beyond the arc. The model also nailed Aaron Gordon's big season the year prior, calling for a 20 percent production increase as he went from 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game to 17.6 and 7.9.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the upcoming season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

One of the biggest 2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers according to SportsLine's model: Hornets small forward Nicolas Batum. The 11-year NBA veteran took on a smaller offensive roles the last two seasons with his average field-goal attempts per game dropping from 12.7 to 7.5 from 2016-17 to 2018-19. However, with Kemba Walker taking 20.5 attempts per game and 25.6 points per game to Boston and no natural replacement, Batum is going to be one of the more experienced scoring options in the Charlotte lineup.

In that 2016-17 season, Batum averaged 15.1 points per game and he's become a more effective 3-point shooter (38.9 percent last season) and efficient scorer (.553 eFG last season) as he ages. With more shots, Batum has the potential to see a major uptick in production and that's why the model ranks him ahead of R.J. Barrett (sixth-round ADP), Rui Hachimura (7th) and Andrew Wiggins (7th) despite an eight-round ADP of his own.

Another one of the Fantasy basketball sleepers the model loves is Heat power forward Kelly Olynyk. The former Gonzaga star and Celtics bench player has gotten more frequent starts in Miami and this year he should slot in at the power forward position in a lineup that should be much improved with the acquisition of Jimmy Butler. Olynyk has averaged 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while playing 23.2 minutes per night in two seasons with the Heat, and his ability to stretch the floor and draw larger defenders out of the post should be integral to Butler and Goran Dragic attacking off the dribble.

Olynyk is a career 36.7 percent 3-point shooter and he's had an impressive .572 effective field goal percentage with Miami, so he's efficient when he's given shots. When logging at least 30 minutes on the floor last season, Olynyk averaged an impressive 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, which is why the model ranks Olynyk ahead of players with 11th-round 2019 Fantasy basketball ADPs like Brandon Clarke and Larry Nance Jr., despite the fact that Olynyk is going in the 14th-round on average.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets also have a stunning prediction for Pelicans forward Zion Williamson who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Knowing what value you can get out of the most exciting superstar to enter the league since LeBron James could be the difference between winning and losing your league.

So what Fantasy basketball sleepers should you be all over? And where should Zion Williamson be in your Fantasy basketball rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven model that powered all three Fantasy sites and find out.