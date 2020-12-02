With the coronavirus pandemic still raging on and a condensed schedule forcing teams to make difficult decisions about when to rest their stars, building depth on your Fantasy basketball roster is going to be critical this season. LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant will all be going near the top of 2020-21 Fantasy basketball drafts, but their recent injury histories suggest they won't be playing many back-to-backs. Therefore, finding players in the middle and late rounds who can contribute can help make sure you're still accumulating needed points.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a wild offseason after being traded from the Suns to the Thunder and finally to the Warriors. And after Klay Thompson suffered a torn Achilles in a pickup game last month, Oubre is rising up the 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings. But before you develop your Fantasy basketball strategy for this season, check out the Fantasy basketball rankings 2020-21 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2020-21 NBA schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NBA rankings. The projections can help you create a draft strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2020 Fantasy basketball rankings possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2020-21 NBA season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2020 Fantasy basketball picks

One of the 2020 Fantasy basketball sleepers from McClure's 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings: Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He is going off at No. 73 overall, according to the latest Fantasy basketball ADP, but the model has him at No. 37 overall.

The Thunder have continued to pile up assets this offseason by trading away Chris Paul and Steven Adams, which leaves Gilgeous-Alexander as the centerpiece of the current roster. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season and should be more dominant in 2020-21 with Paul gone.

Another surprise: Bulls PG Coby White is among the biggest 2020-21 Fantasy basketball breakouts. The No. 7 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft showed some scoring ability in his rookie season, averaging 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while playing 25.4 minutes per contest off the bench. The former North Carolina star shot 35.4 percent from the 3-point line and 79.1 percent from the charity stripe.

White has an explosive first step and he was playing his best basketball in February and March before the shutdown when he averaged 20.9 points per game over his final 14 contests of the season. The Bulls didn't qualify for the bubble when the season restarted, so White has had nine months to work on his game and he should have a big role as the Bulls look to redefine themselves under new head coach Billy Donovan. That's a big reason why the model ranks White in the top 60 overall despite the fact that his 2020-21 Fantasy basketball ADP is currently 157.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy basketball rankings

The model has also made the call on where Russell Westbrook ranks after a tumultuous offseason and features a stunner in the top 10 that you need to see.

So what's the exact value of every NBA player in the 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings? And what surprising player just cracked the top 10?