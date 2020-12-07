Fantasy basketball players spend countless hours scouring the latest Fantasy basketball magazines, articles and expert advice for the most up-to-date information heading into the 2020-21 NBA season. That's because identifying 2020-21 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts on draft day can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. Just ask Fantasy basketball owners who drafted Mavericks guard Luka Doncic last season. Doncic returned great value for those who invested in him, finishing the season averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

Doncic proved that finding a reliable set of Fantasy basketball rankings is a great way for Fantasy basketball owners to identify which players have the best chance to have a big year. But which Fantasy basketball sleepers will outperform their 2020-21 Fantasy basketball ADP and deliver league championships this season? Before finalizing your Fantasy basketball strategy, check out the Fantasy basketball rankings 2020-21 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2020-21 NBA schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NBA rankings. The projections can help you create a draft strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2020 Fantasy basketball rankings possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2020-21 NBA season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts. See every pick here.

Top 2020 Fantasy basketball picks

One of the 2020 Fantasy basketball sleepers from McClure's 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings: Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He is going off at No. 73 overall, according to the latest Fantasy basketball ADP, but the model has him at No. 37 overall.

The Thunder have continued to pile up assets this offseason by trading away Chris Paul and Steven Adams, which leaves Gilgeous-Alexander as the centerpiece of the current roster. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season and should be more dominant in 2020-21 with Paul gone.

Another surprise: Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro is among the biggest 2020-21 Fantasy basketball breakouts. Herro established himself as one of the league's most exciting young players when Miami made a deep run all the way to the NBA Finals a season ago.

Over his 29 appearances with Miami after the season restarted in late July, Herro averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 3-pointers in 32.2 minutes per game. He also proved to be one of the league's most accurate shooters, knocking down 45.2 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from downtown and 90.7 percent from the charity stripe in the bubble.

Herro is expected to have a major role in Miami's offensive game plan this season, which means he's one of the 2020-21 Fantasy basketball breakouts you should be all over.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy basketball rankings

The model has also made the call on where Russell Westbrook ranks after being traded to the Wizards and features a stunner in the top 10 that you need to see. You can only see the latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2020 here.

So what's the exact value of every NBA player in the 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings? And what surprising player just cracked the top 10? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.