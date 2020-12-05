The 2020-21 NBA season will begin on Dec. 22 and Fantasy basketball players will be excited for an influx of talent to the Fantasy pool. Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and John Wall are among the players expected to return from injury this year and the 2020 NBA Draft brought in a fresh crop of talented young players. No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards will join Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell in Minnesota and the Timberwolves could play a brand of basketball that puts them all firmly on the Fantasy basketball radar.

However, in a year where the schedule will be condensed and stars are likely to be rested regularly to keep them healthy for the stretch run, depth will be more important than ever. That means finding the best 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings to give yourself worthy options for your Fantasy basketball lineups every night will be key.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player.

The projections can help you create a draft strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2020 Fantasy basketball rankings possible.

Top 2020 Fantasy basketball picks

One of the 2020 Fantasy basketball sleepers from McClure's 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings: Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He is going off at No. 73 overall, according to the latest Fantasy basketball ADP, but the model has him at No. 37 overall.

The Thunder have continued to pile up assets this offseason by trading away Chris Paul and Steven Adams, which leaves Gilgeous-Alexander as the centerpiece of the current roster. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season and should be more dominant in 2020-21 with Paul gone.

Another surprise: Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Ben Simmons is among the biggest 2020-21 Fantasy basketball busts. Simmons can guard virtually any spot on the floor and is considered one of the best defenders in the league. That pays some dividends for Fantasy players as he piles up steals and blocks at an impressive rate. But the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft saw a slight dip in scoring and rebounding average last season.

He's virtually a non-factor beyond the arc and he's a 59.3 percent career free-throw shooter. That caps his Fantasy upside, and SportsLine's model puts him well outside the top 20 of its rankings despite the fact that he's going off in the second round in many drafts. Pascal Siakam, Jrue Holiday, Jimmy Butler and Zion Williamson are all projected to produce more, making Simmons a poor value at his Fantasy basketball ADP.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy basketball rankings

The model has also made the call on where Russell Westbrook ranks after being traded to the Wizards and features a stunner in the top 10.

So what's the exact value of every NBA player in the 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings? And what surprising player just cracked the top 10? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.