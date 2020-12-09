The NBA is a superstar driven league and there's no doubt that landing some absolute studs at the top of your 2020-21 Fantasy basketball drafts will be paramount to season-long NBA Fantasy success. However, a condensed 72-game schedule and no bubble for the upcoming season means that building depth and getting productivity from your middle and late-round picks will be more important than ever. The Houston Rockets made a splash this offseason when they traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a first-round pick.

Wall is coming off an Achilles' injury and is unlikely to play in back-to-backs while working on a minutes restriction, so where exactly does he belong on your 2020-21 Fantasy basketball draft board?

One of the 2020 Fantasy basketball sleepers from McClure's 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings: Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He is going off at No. 73 overall, according to the latest Fantasy basketball ADP, but the model has him at No. 37 overall.

The Thunder have continued to pile up assets this offseason by trading away Chris Paul and Steven Adams, which leaves Gilgeous-Alexander as the centerpiece of the current roster. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season and should be more dominant in 2020-21 with Paul gone.

Another surprise: Timberwolves SG Anthony Edwards is among the biggest 2020-21 Fantasy basketball breakouts. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game in his only season at Georgia. He's a volume scorer that will slide into a team that is built to run against anybody in the NBA with Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell also on the roster.

Edwards can make difficult shots, score with either hand around the rim and he has the speed and strength to get downhill without getting taken off path by defenders. He's dynamic in transition and works well in isolation and that will likely earn him a lot of shots even as a rookie with two established stars on the team. He'll need to grow as a defender and a passer to become the superstar Minnesota hopes he can become, but he's got enough right now to produce 15-20 points per game and that's why the model looks at him as a top-100 Fantasy option in his first year.

